Man Utd rocked with ‘astronomical’ Liverpool offer to unlock ‘high energy’ midfielder’s transfer

A fresh report claims Liverpool are a genuine threat to sign a midfielder Manchester United are scouting, and an ‘astronomical’ offer will see a deal greenlit.

Blockbuster midfield deals will define the summer window, with most if not all of the Premier League’s big-hitters looking to make at least one big signing in central areas.

The most money on new midfielders could be spent by Man Utd. With Casemiro leaving via free agency and Manuel Ugarte’s future uncertain, The Athletic stated United could add THREE new men in the middle.

Many of United’s targets have been reported on at length, such as Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson. However, one name going slightly under the radar is Monaco’s Lamine Camara.

Earlier in March, our insider, Graeme Bailey, broke news of Man Utd sending scouts to observe the 22-year-old Senegal international in action.

The reports sent back were understood to be glowing, with some even believing Camara could make the same level of impact at United as higher profile targets like Anderson.

But according to a fresh update from CaughtOffside, Man Utd now face competition for Camara’s signature from Liverpool as well as Chelsea.

Both clubs are understood to be ‘closely monitoring’ the player who can operate either as a defensive midfielder or box-to-box.

If brought to Anfield, it’s claimed he’ll be a ‘high energy’ option who should lighten the load on Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch in the double pivot.

At times, those players have been overworked by Arne Slot, with the Dutchman clearly not believing in Curtis Jones or Wataru Endo as worthy alternatives.

CaughtOffside went on to detail Monaco’s outlook on the situation, claiming only an ‘astronomical offer’ will see the French side approve a sale.

In terms of what ‘astronomical’ actually means in this instance, it was clarified a bid of between €65m-€75m / £56.5m-£65m would be enough to bring Monaco to the table.

It’s unlikely there’ll be any discounts on that sum, with no release clause in play and Monaco preferring to retain the player for at least one more season.

But clubs the size of Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea can easily afford transfers on that scale and in a window that’ll be shaped by midfield moves, Camara is one to keep an eye on.

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