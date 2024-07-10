Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong is one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe and reports suggest Liverpool are interested in signing him.

The former Celtic man played a huge role in Xabi Alonso’s team winning an undefeated domestic double last season – scoring an impressive 14 goals and laying on 12 assists in 47 games.

Frimpong, who plays as a right-back and right-winger, is currently away on international duty for the Netherlands at Euro 2024.

He’s made three appearances in the tournament so far and it will be interesting to see if he starts against England in the semi-final on Wednesday evening.

Frimpong, 23, has been heavily linked with moves away from Leverkusen since the end of last season.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City (where he started as a youth player), have all been linked with him in recent months.

Frimpong has a £35m release clause in his Leverkusen contract, which is undoubtedly a bargain for a player of his quality.

However, reports suggest that the clause will expire in the week after Euro 2024 ends, so his suitors will have to move quickly to get a deal done.

READ MORE: Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp to be ‘offered’ dream new job as shock early return beckons

Frimpong to use England clash as an ‘audition’

According to reports from Germany, Frimpong views the Netherlands’ upcoming clash against England as a chance to impress interested clubs from the Premier League.

He only played three minutes against Turkey in the quarter-finals though, so it remains to be seen how much of a role he will play in the game.

Bild claim that Frimpong ‘dreams’ of joining Liverpool, Real Madrid, Arsenal or Man City – suggesting Man Utd have no chance in the race.

The Euros final takes place on Sunday and if the information regarding his release clause is correct, that means clubs will have around a week-and-a-half to get a deal done.

After the deadline, Liverpool, for example, would have to negotiate a higher fee with Leverkusen and the German club will likely demand significantly more than £35m.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been the Reds first team right-back for years but signing Frimpong could give Arne Slot the option to move him into midfield.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window

His arrival could also give youngster Conor Bradley the chance to go out on loan, or at least take some pressure off his shoulders.

Man City, on the other hand, could sign Frimpong as a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker, who remains a key player for Pep Guardiola but is past his best at the age of 34.

As for Arsenal, they will have Jurrien Timber back from injury in the coming season to compete with Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu for a spot at right-back, so it seems unlikely they’d splash out to sign Frimpong.

What’s clear, though, is that the Leverkusen star would love to join a top Premier League side this summer.