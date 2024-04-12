Man Utd star mocks Liverpool after Europa League thrashing; Jurgen Klopp slammed by Reds legend

Liverpool were thrashed 3-0 by Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-final on Thursday and Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund has rubbed salt in their wounds.

The Danish international spent one season with Atalanta before joining the Red Devils for £70m last summer and clearly still has a connection with the Italian side.

The shock result was Liverpool’s first loss on home turf since their 5-2 defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League back in February 2023.

Jurgen Klopp’s side still have the chance to bounce back in the second leg in Bergamo but it will be incredibly difficult to turn over a three-goal deficit.

Hojlund was quick to take to social media to heap praise on his former teammates for defeating his new rivals, Liverpool.

EURO PAPER TALK: Man Utd to SWAP unwanted player for Serie A defensive talent; Arsenal to steal two top Tottenham targets

Shortly after the game, the 21-year-old striker uploaded a picture of the score line on Instagram alongside a caption that read: “Mola Mia”, followed by a lion emoji.

The comment is a common phrase in the Bergamo region that translates in most languages to “never give up.”

Klopp blasted after Liverpool loss: ‘The wheels have fallen off’

Klopp may be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season but that doesn’t mean that the manager is free from criticism when his team performs poorly, as they did against Atalanta.

Former Reds star Steve McManaman ripped into Klopp following the defeat, claiming that “the wheels have fallen off” at a vital time in the season, adding that he wants “answers” from the German coach.

“This victory means more to them [Atalanta] of course because last time Liverpool had qualified and changed the team.

“This time this is against the favourites at Anfield, the favourites whom people expected to walk to Dublin. And woah! They’ve put a stop to that talk. And do you know what, they haven’t deserved it tonight. Liverpool have been very average.

READ MORE: Premier League Predictions: Big Arsenal v Villa verdict; Liverpool stroll, Man Utd thriller; Tottenham Tyneside woe

“They’ve been amazing this year and all the nice things that have been said about them, but tonight… Wow, the wheels have come off.

All the substitutions that have been made haven’t had an impact as they have had this year. It will be interesting to see what the manager has to say when he explains it away… because there’s a lot to explain!”

Liverpool look almost dead and buried when it comes to the Europa League but still have the Premier League title to play for.

Klopp’s focus will now be on picking his players up to focus on their next game against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Merseyside club are joint-top of the PL table but are behind Arsenal on goal difference and dropping any points in their run-in would likely be disastrous.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool stunned as Tottenham line up move for ‘incredible’ Bundesliga star who’s perfect for Postecoglou