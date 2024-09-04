Liverpool sought to sign Mexican winger Cesar Huerta in the final days of the summer transfer window, and what part Sunderland played in ensuring the move fell through has emerged.

The Reds were slow out of the gate over the summer, with the club content to run the rule over suitability of their players to Arne Slot before making their moves.

Ultimately, only two new players were signed, one of which won’t arrive until 2025.

Giorgi Mamrdashvili cost £29.5m (€35m / $38.7m) to sign from Valencia. The 6ft 6in goalkeeper was loaned back to Valencia for the 2024/25 season and is viewed as the long-term successor to Alisson Becker.

Elsewhere, Liverpool wrapped up a low risk/high reward swoop for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

The 51-cap Italy international cost a package worth just £12.5m (€14.8m / $16.4m) to sign. TEAMtalk has taken a deep dive into how the 26-year-old will fit in at Anfield along with what his arrival means for the future of Mohamed Salah…

But according to the latest out of Mexico, Liverpool were also trying to sign Mexican winger Cesar Huerta in the latter stages of the window.

Per the report, the move was only aborted as late as Thursday August 29 (the day before the English window closed).

The 23-year-old plays for Liga MX side Club Universidad Nacional, more commonly known as UNAM. He’s racked up 10 caps for the Mexican national side since making his senior debut in 2023.

Liverpool transfer fell through after Sunderland rejection

Per Mexican outlet TUDN, Liverpool came ‘very close’ to signing the right-footed winger in a deal that would then have seen Huerta move to Championship side Sunderland on loan.

Liverpool had reportedly earmarked Sunderland – who have won four from four to start the season and top the table – as the perfect place for Huerta to hone his craft.

However, Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris is said to have vetoed the move and ‘did not endorse the arrival of the Mexican.’

At that point, Liverpool reportedly aborted their pursuit after determining ‘no other team’ would be as ideal a place for Huerta to develop as Sunderland.

Huerta would have made history by becoming the first Mexican to play for Liverpool had his move crossed the line.

How much Liverpool were prepared to pay was not made clear. However, TUDN stated the move ‘could have been the bomb signing for Liga MX abroad’, thus suggesting it would have been one of the biggest sales in the league’s history.

UNAM manager confirms Liverpool interest

Now, fresh comments from UNAM manager Gustavo Lema have confirmed Liverpool were exploring the signing of Huerta.

In the aftermath of UNAM’s 3-1 defeat to Tigres on Monday – in which Lema and his side were booed by their own fans – Lema stated: “El Chino (Cesar Huerta) was scouted by one of the best clubs in the world and that is a source of pride.”

However, a frustrated Lema went on to admit the prestige of having one of his players courted by Liverpool will do nothing to satisfy the growing anger among the fanbase.

Lema continued: “What are you going to tell people? That you have a player who was scouted by Liverpool?

“No, people want to win and that is their right. We cannot tell people anything,”

Whether Liverpool will re-enter the market in a future window for Huerta remains to be seen. Moving to Europe was labelled the winger’s ‘dream’ outcome by TUDN.

