Manager ‘convinced’ Liverpool will swoop for his star player amid talk of £50m bid

Charles De Ketelaere is on the radar of Liverpool

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini is seriously concerned Liverpool or Real Madrid will try to sign Charles De Ketelaere in the near future, it has been claimed.

Gasperini has worked wonders for Atalanta since taking charge of the club in July 2016. He has helped them to become regular challengers for the top four in Serie A, and their project culminated in an historic Europa League triumph last season.

De Ketelaere is among a host of players Gasperini has helped to improve. The attacking midfielder flopped at AC Milan, failing to register a single goal in 40 appearances, but he is now thriving at Atalanta.

The Belgium international has established himself as a key player in Bergamo, having notched 10 goals and nine assists in 24 games this term. That includes a brace during Atalanta’s 3-2 victory over Empoli on Sunday, with Gasperini’s side top of the table after 17 games.

However, Gasperini and Atalanta have become accustomed to selling their best players when richer clubs come calling, with prime examples being Rasmus Hojlund, Teun Koopmeiners and Cristian Romero.

According to La Repubblica, Gasperini is ‘convinced’ Liverpool and Madrid will submit offers for De Ketelaere at some stage over the next two years.

Should De Ketelaere’s dazzling form continue, then Gasperini expects other major sides from England and Spain to get involved in the transfer chase, too.

De Ketelaere edging closer to major move

While it will be a big blow for Atalanta to see the 23-year-old forward leave, they will almost certainly make a profit on his sale.

De Ketelaere – who can also play as a centre-forward or right winger – moved to Atalanta on an initial loan which subsequently became permanent for €22million.

But recent reports have claimed that Liverpool are ready to pay around £50m to bring him to the Premier League.

De Ketelaere is not the only top Atalanta star the Reds are interested in. They are also keeping tabs on his attacking partner Ademola Lookman, who netted a hat-trick during this year’s Europa League final and was recently named the African Player of the Year.

Lookman supposedly told Liverpool and Manchester City that he was eager to return to the Premier League over the summer. No move materialised at that stage, but the 27-year-old is expected to push for a big transfer in 2025.

Liverpool transfers: Carragher prediction; Alexander-Arnold message

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has named Antonee Robinson as one player who will be high on Liverpool’s wish list for January.

The left-back recently made a great impression at Anfield, picking up the Man of the Match award during Fulham’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool despite having to mark Mo Salah.

Carragher has labelled Robinson an ‘outstanding’ player and backed Liverpool to move for the £50m-rated star to replace Andy Robertson.

Liverpool fans have been urging Trent Alexander-Arnold to stay at the club after his excellent display during the 6-3 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur.

Alexander-Arnold faces a monumental career decision as he must either extend his contract with boyhood club Liverpool or prioritise a switch to Spanish giants Madrid.

After the win against Spurs, one Liverpool fan wrote on social media: ‘Trent fair enough, write down whatever numbers you like fella.’ Another called him ‘absolutely unplayable’.