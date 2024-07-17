The international manager of a Liverpool star has urged the player to quit the club for the benefit of his career, and reports claim the Reds will reluctantly cash in to the tune of £25m.

Liverpool possess multiple stars who can stake a genuine claim to being the best player in the world in their position.

Mohamed Salah has proven himself an unstoppable winger during each of his seven years at Liverpool. Virgil van Dijk may still be the world’s best centre-back despite now being 33, while Alisson Becker is up there with the best between the sticks.

However, Liverpool had to make do without their Brazilian No 1 for a frustratingly large chunk of the 2023/24 season.

Injuries disrupted Alisson’s campaign, though barely a drop-off was felt thanks to the excellent displays of stand-in stopper, Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Republic of Ireland international, 25, racked up 26 appearances across all competitions and showcased why he’s far too good to warm the bench forever.

One figure within the game who believes Kelleher must push to leave Liverpool for the sake of his career is the new Ireland boss, Heimir Hallgrímsson.

Hallgrímsson is the manager who famously dumped England out of Euro 2016 while in charge of Iceland.

When asked if Kelleher needs to leave Liverpool after being unveiled as the new Ireland boss, Hallgrímsson stated (as quoted by the Irish Mirror): “Of course, especially when he showed everyone that he can play at the highest level.

“It would be a shame if he’s not playing regularly after he has already shown everyone how good he is, the level he played at.”

Double GK exit would force FSG’s hand

Losing Kelleher would present Liverpool with a depth issue in the goalkeeper position. Their third option between the sticks last season was Spanish veteran Adrian, though he’s since signed with Real Betis after leaving Liverpool as a free agent on June 30.

Losing Kelleher too would force Liverpool owners FSG to dip into the market for one and potentially two new stoppers. Much to the fans’ dismay, Liverpool are still yet to make their first signing in the Arne Slot era.

However, various reports have stated Kelleher leaving is a distinct possibility this summer.

Firstly, the Daily Mail previously claimed Liverpool won’t stand in Kelleher’s way if he decides the time is right to become a regular starter elsewhere.

Liverpool will by no means push the goalkeeper out and would dearly love to keep such a reliable No 2 around. However, out of respect for the player they won’t stand in the way of his ambitions to be a No 1.

Furthermore, subsequent reports stated Liverpool have placed a £25m valuation on the Irishman. The fact Liverpool have already established a target price tag is further evidence an exit is possible.

Kelleher had been courted by Scottish giant Celtic, though difficulties in financing the move ultimately saw Celtic push for free agent Kasper Schmeichel instead. The Dane’s move to Celtic is expected to be confirmed later this week.

