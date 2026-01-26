Liverpool are scouring the market for a new centre-back and after missing out on Marc Guehi, they have been urged to raid Manchester City for a star Pep Guardiola has described as a ‘magnificent player.’

The Reds came painfully close to signing Guehi last summer. The centre-back had agreed to move to Anfield and the Reds had agreed a £35million fee with Crystal Palace, only for the deal to collapse late in the window.

And this month, Man City rubbed salt in Liverpool’s wounds by signing Guehi from Palace for £20million, and now Arne Slot must look elsewhere for a new centre-back.

Liverpool won’t panic and they’ll likely wait till the end of the season to bring in a defender, and Former Reds star Stephane Henchoz believes that Manuel Akanji, who is currently on loan with Inter Milan from Man City, would be a top signing.

“Manuel Akanji would be an interesting option for Liverpool,” Henchoz stated, as quoted by the Daily Star.

“He has proven his ability in the Premier League with Manchester City, despite a slightly challenging last season due to injury. He is 30, which is not old for a centre-back, and he has a good injury record.

“I have watched him playing for Inter Milan and the Swiss national team since he left City, and he still has the necessary attributes. He possesses everything you want in a centre-back: pace, power, intelligence, good reading of the game, and comfort in possession.

“Crucially, he knows the Premier League, which is a big advantage for a January transfer. When signing a player in the winter window, you need someone who can fit in and perform immediately.

“Akanji meets those needs. Therefore, if Liverpool cannot secure their first-choice target, Akanji would definitely be an interesting alternative.”

Liverpool urged to sign ‘intelligent’ Man City star

Akanji joined Inter on a season’s loan over the summer after falling down the pecking order at the Etihad. The deal gives Inter the option to sign him permanently for around €15million (£13m / $17.7m).

The power is therefore in Inter’s hands, but if Guardiola’s thoughts are anything to go by, Liverpool could do worse than attempt to sign the 30-year-old.

Akanji can play as a centre-back or left-back, and more cover on the left could be important for Liverpool, if Andy Robertson joins Tottenham, as expected.

“The movement defensively and offensively, he executes it perfectly,” Guardiola said of Akanji, when he initially joined the Cityzens in 2022.

“This is a gift for the manager. Some players, you have to explain 10 times or train 10 times to show what you are thinking or what you want to do. The movement he has to do as a full-back, the high pressing, he didn’t train once, and he did it perfectly. With the ball, he is a magnificent player.

“Our build-up should be three in the back and that’s why in the position we normally play Kyle [Walker] or John [Stones]. He was absolutely perfect. Proof again that intelligent people, always it pays off. ”

Latest Liverpool news: Transfer ‘surgery’ / Slot sack latest

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Liverpool are set for major transfer ‘surgery’ in the coming transfer windows, with five Reds stars potentially leaving, and four new faces could arrive.

The future of Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract in the summer, remains in doubt, while there are serious ‘question marks’ over whether any of Joe Gomez, Federico Chiesa or Mohamed Salah will be Liverpool players beyond the summer too. They could join Robertson in leaving the club.

In other news, Liverpool have reportedly held ‘positive’ talks with Xabi Alonso’s entourage as pressure ramps up on Arne Slot, with the Dutchman’s job ‘on the line’.

