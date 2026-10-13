Liverpool crushed as Barcelona strike €500m agreement with sublime midfielder

Liverpool have joined a host of clubs in monitoring Barcelona’s highly rated midfielder Marc Bernal, but the Reds look set to be left frustrated as the 19-year-old closes in on a new deal at the Camp Nou, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Arsenal were seen as Bernal’s most serious suitors during the summer window, while Chelsea and Manchester United also tracked the the Spain international.

Manchester City have tracked the youngster as a potential long-term option in central midfield, and Aston Villa are understood to have identified him as a priority target earlier in the year.

Interest has not been confined to the Premier League. Atlético Madrid, with Diego Simeone an open admirer of his, have kept a close watch.

However, Liverpool have emerged as the most recent club to join the chase.

Manager Andoni Iraola is understood to rate the youngster highly, with the Merseyside club viewing a possible move in the summer of 2027 should Bernal’s pathway at Barcelona become blocked by established options such as Rodri, Pedri and Gavi.

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Barcelona to insert €500m clause in new Bernal contract

Bernal’s rise was interrupted by a serious knee injury that kept him out for most of 2024/25, but his return last season saw him feature regularly and contribute five goals from deep.

His physical presence, composure in possession and ability to dictate tempo have drawn comparisons with club legend Sergio Busquets, making him an exciting prospect for clubs seeking the perfect number 6.

Despite the approaches, Bernal has stated his desire to remain at his boyhood club.

Barcelona have confirmed that commitment by reaching agreement on a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2031, including a €500million (£420m / $560m) release clause.

The deal, expected to be formalised imminently, is designed to deter further interest and secure one of La Masia’s most promising graduates for the long term. Sources have shut down any exit talks even though they persist.

Barcelona view Bernal as a key part of their future midfield plans under Hansi Flick, and the player has made clear that his priority is to establish himself fully in the first team.

While Liverpool and other top Premier League sides will almost certainly continue to monitor his progress, Bernal’s latest contract shows that he intends to fulfil that ambition in the famous red and blue of Barcelona.

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