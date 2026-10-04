Barcelona WILL sell Spanish midfielder to Liverpool on ONE condition amid Andoni Iraola admiration

Barcelona star Marc Bernal, who has been linked with Liverpool

Barcelona have decided whether or not they will sell Marc Bernal to Liverpool, with a Spanish journalist revealing Reds manager Andoni Iraola’s desire to bring the midfielder to Anfield.

Bernal has come through La Masia to establish himself in the Barcelona first-team squad.

The 19-year-old Spain international defensive midfielder has scored five goals and given three assists in 44 matches in all competitions for Barcelona so far in his career.

Bernal has won LaLiga with Barcelona for the past two seasons.

The teenager is under contract at Barcelona until the summer of 2029.

According to Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, Liverpool are interested in a 2027 deal for Bernal.

The journalist, who has 22,600 followers on X, has said that Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola is a fan of the teenager.

Barcelona do not want to sell Bernal, but a final decision on the future of the teenager will be made next summer.

Bernal has the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Rodri ahead of him in the pecking order at Barca when they are fit and available.

If Bernal is unable to convince Barcelona manager Hansi Flick of his importance in the team in the coming months, then a permanent exit is possible.

Bernal has made three starts in LaLiga and has played just 27 minutes in the Champions League for Barcelona so far this season.

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Barcelona stance on selling Marc Bernal to Liverpool

Jesus wrote on X at 1:30pm on October 2: “Marc Bernal is attracting attention from several clubs: Liverpool and Atletico de Madrid are following him closely, with Simeone and Iraola as absolute admirers of his profile.

“The player wants to convince Flick, but in June his playing time will be evaluated.

“With the presence of untouchables like Pedri, Gavi, De Jong, and Rodri, Bernal is not the coach’s first option.

“If he’s not satisfied with his role, a permanent transfer is highly likely, not just a loan.

“Barca doesn’t want to sell him, unless the player himself asks to leave.”

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