Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who is an Arsenal and Liverpool target

Liverpool will not face a threat from Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in their pursuit of Marc Guehi in the January transfer window, according to a reliable source, with TEAMtalk revealing how Reds boss Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes feel about competition from Manchester City.

We have long reported Liverpool’s interest in Guehi, who was close to joining the defending Premier League champions on the final day of the 2025 summer transfer window, only for the deal to fall through because Crystal Palace could not sign a suitable replacement.

The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have since joined the race for Guehi, tempted by his status as a free agent next summer.

Arsenal, too, have started to take a shine to Guehi, who has already decided that he will not sign a new deal with Palace.

The Gunners are aiming to win the Premier League and the Champions League this season, and the north London club will feel that they have the pull to bring Guehi to the Emirates Stadium.

While Liverpool will be concerned by Arsenal’s interest in Guehi, a report in The Athletic published on January 13 will come as a relief.

The report has noted Arsenal’s interest in Guehi, but it has claimed that the Gunners’ plan is for a 2026 summer move, not a transfer in January.

According to The Athletic, ‘Arsenal’s interest’ in Guehi is ‘more related to the summer than the current window’.

Guehi would also have to compete with Gabriel and William Saliba for a place in the Arsenal starting line-up should he make the move to Mikel Arteta’s side, and that might put off the England international defender from a potential switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool confident of beating Man City to Marc Guehi signature – sources

Now that it has been established that Arsenal are not planning to bid for Guehi in the January transfer window, the only threat to Liverpool in their pursuit of Palace defender (from Premier League clubs) is Man City.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on January 5 that Man City are planning to make a bid of £35million (€40.3m, $47.1m) for Guehi this month, with manager Pep Guardiola keen on signing a new centre-back due to injuries to Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias.

However, we understand that Liverpool are confident of beating Man City to the signing of Guehi.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on January 12 that Guehi prefers Liverpool to Man City, which has led to the defending Premier League champions feeling confident.

With Arsenal now out of the way for a January deal, if Liverpool are to secure the services of Guehi this month, then they need to pay the £40m (€46.2m, $54m) fee that Palace are looking for, as reported by The Sun.

