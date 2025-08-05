Liverpool make COMPLETE U-turn on ‘fast’ and ‘aggressive’ star after ‘insulting’ offer

Liverpool have decided to end their pursuit of one of the Premier League’s best players, according to a report, as his stance on a potential move to Anfield comes to light.

Despite spending more than €300million (£261m, $347m) on new players this summer, Liverpool remain active in the transfer market. Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are keen on bringing in a new striker despite the signing of Hugo Ekitike, while securing the services of a top central defender is also on the Premier League champions’ agenda.

Liverpool had an offer for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak turned down last week, but sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that the Reds remain keen on the Sweden international and will bid for the striker once the Carabao Cup winners have a replacement ready.

The Premier League champions are looking for a centre-back to replace Jarell Quansah, who left for Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer.

Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi is Liverpool’s top target, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reporting on July 3 that the Reds are ready to pay up to £40/45m (up to €51.7m, $59.9m) including bonuses for the England international centre-back, who was described by former Three Lions interim manager Lee Carsley as “fast” and “aggressive” in Metro in November 2024.

Guehi is out of contract at Palace at the end of next season, and it does not appear likely that the 25-year-old centre-back could be convinced to sign a new deal if the Eagles decided to keep him beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

According to FootMercato, Liverpool have decided to abandon their pursuit of Guehi after having two offers rejected by Premier League rivals Palace.

While the figures have not been disclosed, the report has claimed that Palace deem them ‘insulting’.

Palace are said to want €55m (£47.8m, $63.7m) for Guehi, with the report adding that Liverpool ‘do not intend to spend that much’ and are now moving on to other targets.

One of those targets for Liverpool could be Nathan Collins of Brentford, with GiveMeSport reporting that the Premier League champions have taken a shine to the 24-year-old Republic of Ireland international.

Marc Guehi stance on Liverpool move – sources

FootMercato journalist Santi Aouna has reported on X that Guehi is ‘respectful’ of Palace’s decision to turn down two bids from Liverpool.

The French reporter has added that Guehi will not ‘go into conflict with Crystal Palace to join Liverpool’.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool and Guehi already have a deal in place.

TEAMtalk understands that the Palace star has an agreement for a five-year contract with a one-year option for Liverpool to extend the deal.

If Liverpool do not get to sign Guehi this summer, then the Premier League champions could wait until at the end of the 2025/26 campaign to sign him on a free transfer.

