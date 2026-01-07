Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool may not be able to bring Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace to Anfield in the January transfer window, while Reds manager Arne Slot has addressed the situation of Harvey Elliott, who is struggling to make an impact at Aston Villa.

Liverpool tried and failed to sign Guehi from Palace on the final day of the 2025 summer transfer window after the Eagles could not get a replacement in time. That has not stopped the defending Premier League champions from remaining keen on the defender, though, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes still very much want Guehi.

Guehi is out of contract at Palace at the end of the season, and the England international defender has already decided that he will not sign a new contract.

We understand that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have their eyes on Guehi, with his status as a free agent next summer appealing to the two European giants.

However, it is Manchester City who are pressing ahead in their quest to sign Guehi.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on Monday that Man City are planning to make a bid of £35million (€40.3m, $47.1m) for Guehi, with Palace willing to selling him in the middle of the season.

What Liverpool ‘internally believe’ about Marc Guehi deal

This means that Liverpool will have to make a bid of their own for Guehi, but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Reds are pessimistic about making a January deal for the Englishman.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man City are in emergency, and today Oliver Glasner said, well, if we receive a good financial proposal and if the player wants to go, yes, Guehi could leave the club in January.

“So, the doors are not closed to a January exit for Marc Guehi. Man City are on it, Man City are negotiating with Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi, but it’s not something done. It’s not something agreed.

“Don’t forget about Bayern calls. Don’t forget about Liverpool calls.

“The situation is moving around Marc Guehi because Bayern and Liverpool are tracking this opportunity for the summer transfer window.

“Liverpool internally believe that it’s going to be difficult to do the deal in January.

“But never say never. I would keep everything open on this story because Liverpool had the player in their hands in the summer transfer window.

“Then the deal collapsed, so Liverpool remain interested. Bayern are still there.

“Man City want to do the deal now, prepared to pay a transfer fee to Palace.

“And so, let’s follow this Marc Guehi situation.”

Arne Slot sends blunt message to Harvey Elliott

While Liverpool may not be able to sign Guehi this month, the Reds are certainly not going to bring Harvey Elliott back to Anfield.

Elliott joined Aston Villa on loan from Liverpool in the summer of 2025, with the Villans having the obligation to make it permanent for £35million (€40.3m, $47.1m) in 2026 should the winger make 10 appearances.

The 22-year-old has played only five times for Villa this season, with manager Unai Emery already saying in public that the deal will not be made permanent.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has previously suggested that he will not try to bring Elliott back, and he reiterated his stance on Wednesday.

The Liverpool Echo quotes Slot as saying about Elliott: “If you want to ask about a Villa player, ask Unai Emery. Liverpool has no recall option.”

Luciano Spalletti addresses Federico Chiesa to Juventus rumour

Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti has dismissed rumours linking the Italian club with Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa.

The Italian media has been reporting this week that Juventus and Liverpool are in talks over a deal for Chiesa in the January transfer window.

Spalletti told DAZN Italia: “I am pleased you are giving me this news, seeing as we haven’t even had a meeting yet on the transfer market, but it’s the first I’ve heard of it. For the moment, it’s just thrown out there, but absolutely nothing concrete behind it.”