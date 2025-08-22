Liverpool have received a huge boost in their quest to bring a top target to Anfield before the summer transfer window closes on September 1, according to a source, with another report claiming the clever plan that Arne Slot and Richard Hughes have hatched to get a deal done.

Despite winning the Premier League title with relative ease last season, Liverpool have been very active in the summer transfer window. Liverpool sporting director Hughes has already handed manager Slot with eight new players, with Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni, Armins Pecsi, Freddie Woodman and Giorgi Mamardashvili all now part of the Reds’ squad.

There is more to come for Liverpool, who are determined to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United and have also been linked with Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.

Liverpool are also keen on Marc Guehi, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, on July 3 that the Crystal Palace central defender has already on personal terms with the defending Premier League champions.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Palace want £45million (€52.1m, $61m) for Guehi, who was described as “absolutely perfect” by Manchester United legend Paul Scholes on The Overlap’s Fan Debate earlier this month, while Liverpool are willing to go up to £40m (€46.3m, $54.2m) including bonuses.

Liverpool and Palace have already started talks with Guehi, according to BBC Sport, with a new report now claiming that Steve Parish has decided to sell the defender and has even dropped the price.

According to TBR, Palace chairman Parish is ‘attempting to push’ Guehi ‘towards Liverpool’ before the window closes.

‘Steve Parish wants Liverpool to buy Marc Guehi’, claims the report, adding that the Palace chairman is ‘currently engaging in talks’ with the Reds.

Palace have now decided that they will accept £40m (€46.3m, $54.2m) for Guehi, but Liverpool are not willing to go above £30m (€34.6m, $40.6m), according to TBR.

Liverpool plan late window move for Marc Guehi – report

While Palace seem to have already dropped their price for Guehi, another report has suggested that Liverpool are ‘hopeful’ of doing a deal on their terms closer to the end of the summer transfer window.

Football Insider has reported that talks are going on between Liverpool and Palace for the centre-back, with the defending Premier League champions hoping that the Eagles will agree to drop their demands further.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Liverpool remain in talks with Crystal Palace over a move for Marc Guehi.

“Steve Parish came out and suggested after the Community Shield win against Liverpool that Palace couldn’t really afford to let him run down his contract.

“Obviously the two clubs are apart in valuations right now for Marc Guehi with Palace holding out for around £35million plus.

“Liverpool are hoping they can land the England international on a smaller fee because of his contract situation, with just 12 months to go.

“Liverpool are hopeful that the closer it gets to the end of the window, Palace might drop that price tag.

“It’s also ongoing between the two clubs and it remains to be seen if Palace will drop that price tag because there is definitely a gap in the valuations between the two clubs right now.”

