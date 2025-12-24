Liverpool make ‘very high offer’ to Marc Guehi as ‘contact’ for €70m winger with ‘brutal power’ revealed

Liverpool have made a move to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, as manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes get to work to convince Karim Adeyemi to move to Anfield from Borussia Dortmund.

As the January transfer window approaches, Liverpool manager Slot and sporting director Hughes are well aware of the need to strengthen the squad. Signing a central defender, a winger and a striker is on the agenda at Anfield, with Ibrahima Konate out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, Mohamed Salah’s future up in the air and Alexander Isak injured.

Liverpool make Marc Guehi offer

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Marc Guehi is the number one centre-back target for Liverpool in 2026.

Guehi is out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the season, and the England international defender has already decided that he will not sign a new deal.

There have been reports that Guehi has ‘a gentleman’s agreement with Liverpool’ to join the defending Premier League champions in 2026 after almost teaming up with Slot’s side in the summer of 2025.

However, our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has reported that there is no such agreement between Guehi and Liverpool.

A source close to the situation told TEAMtalk: “There is absolutely no agreement with Liverpool or any club.

“That process is ongoing and will accelerate into January. We know Liverpool want him that, has not changed, but they are not alone.

“Marc’s situation is that following the summer [and the collapse of his Liverpool move], it was a clean slate for everyone.

“Marc, for his part, is concentrating on Palace and doing a wonderful job this season.”

According to Mundo Deportivo, though, Liverpool are pressing ahead in their quest to bring Guehi to Anfield in the January transfer window, as are Bayern Munich.

The Barcelona-centric news outlet has claimed that Guehi ‘has very high offers from Bayern and Liverpool’.

Barcelona have held meetings with Guehi’s camp, but last season’s LaLiga winners cannot compete with Liverpool or Bayern when it comes to finances.

The report has revealed that ‘Liverpool and Bayern Munich are considered frontrunners and are prepared to offer the England international a substantial salary’.

Liverpool in ‘contact’ for Karim Adeyemi

With Manchester City winning the race for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, Liverpool have already identified an alternative.

According to Anfield Index, Liverpool have ‘made contact with the representatives of Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi’.

The Liverpool-centric news outlet has claimed that Adeyemi could be available for as little as £20million (€23m, $27m) in the January transfer window.

Sources, though, have told our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Dortmund want at least €70m (£62m, $81m) for Adeyemi, who is the subject of interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, too.

The 23-year-old winger is under contract at Dortmund until the summer of 2027, with talks over a new deal currently stalled.

The Germany international has scored six goals and given three assists in 22 appearances for Dortmund so far this season, with the Bundesliga club’s manager, Niko Kovac, hailing his attributes.

In late November 2025, after Adeyemi scored for Dortmund against Bayer Leverkusen, Kovac said, as quoted in Get Football News Germany: “It’s my responsibility to keep encouraging his personal [footballing] strengths.

“Karim has been blessed by the Almighty. He has such speed and power, which he needs to exploit and use much more.

“When he can go one-on-one and sprint into space, he’s strong. I have to work on that with him every day, convince him, and elevate him.

“He can leap into the air with incredible spring-like tenacity.

“I’ve never seen a player jump that high. It’s brutal how much power he can generate.”

Liverpool plan ambitious PSG raid for Bradley Barcola

Adeyemi is not the only winger that Liverpool are keen on, with Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain also on the defending Premier League champions’ radar, according to CaughtOffSide.

PSG are keen on extending Barcola’s current deal, but talks between the winger’s representatives and the defending French champions are not progressing.

The winger and his representatives ‘want to fully assess’ the ‘options before committing to fresh terms’, according to the report, which has added that Liverpool are ‘watching closely for any opening’.

The 23-year-old winger has scored five goals and given three assists in 21 matches in all competitions for PSG so far this season.