Liverpool to make ‘first offer’ imminently for £45m star who ‘strolls around like an uncle’

Liverpool are planning to make a bid for one of the Premier League’s best players in the coming days, according to a journalist, as Darren Bent urges him to move to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

The 2024/25 campaign was hugely successful for Liverpool. Even though the Reds lost the final of the Carabao Cup to Newcastle United, the Merseyside club won the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season in charge. It was a record-equalling 20th title in the English top flight, and the fact that Liverpool became the champions of England in April shows just how dominant they were.

Despite their success last season, Liverpool manager Slot and Sporting Director Richard Hughes have been very busy in the summer transfer window.

Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong have joined from Bayer Leverkusen, while Armin Pecsi has switched from Puskas Akademia.

Liverpool are also on the verge of signing Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth and are eyeing a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Signing a defender, too, is on the agenda for Liverpool, who are keen on a deal for Marc Guehi, who was described as a player who “strolls around like an uncle” by Aston Villa defender and England international team-mate Ezri Konsa on BBC Sport in July 2024 because of his maturity.

Guehi is one of the best defenders in the Premier League and has been a star for Crystal Palace since his move from Chelsea in 2021.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on June 21 that Liverpool are close to reaching an agreement with Guehi on personal terms.

Sources told TEAMtalk at the time that Liverpool were ‘expected to launch club-to-club contact soon’.

Although Palace value Guehi at £70million, given that the 24-year-old is out of contract next summer, the FA Cup winners will accept an offer of £45million.

Journalist Sebastien Vidal has brought an update on Guehi’s situation, reporting that Liverpool are planning to make a bid for the defender in the coming days.

Vidal wrote on X at 8:26am on June 23: “A first offer will be made by Liverpool at the end of the week for the player. To be continued #LFC #Guehi #Liverpool”

Marc Guehi urged to join Liverpool

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Bent has urged Guehi to leave Palace for Liverpool.

The Arsenal fan said on talkSPORT: “It’s a difficult one, but if Liverpool come calling, certainly with the way Liverpool are recruiting at the minute and thickening their squad, that’s the place to go.

“I get it, you may have to go there and battle for a spot, but I think Ibrahima Konate has got one year left. (Guehi) has got one year left, it might be best for all parties, including the player.

“Liverpool sell Konate to Real Madrid if they are willing to pay and then you buy Guehi, and then neither goes for free. You (both) get a fee for both players, and Guehi can go to Liverpool and start. I’m a big fan of his.”

Meanwhile, former Palace owner Simon Jordan has urged the Eagles to cash in on Guehi this summer.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “Sell him, unless you’re going to tie him down – and you’re not going to tie him down, are you?.

“They took the roll of the dice last year, they didn’t take Newcastle’s money in so far as Newcastle really offered it and it was on the nail and all that sort of stuff.

“Now they’re against the clock. So what do you get? You get nothing? And then you’ve got to go and buy a new centre-back! So you might as well sell him.”

