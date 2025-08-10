Liverpool ‘talks’ IMMINENT after expensive star ‘agrees’ to join

Arne Slot of Liverpool, who want to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace

Liverpool will ramp up their pursuit of Marc Guehi after the Community Shield against Crystal Palace, according to a report, with the Premier League champions having already agreed personal terms with the defender, but manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have another alternative in mind.

Despite winning the Premier League title with relative ease last season, Liverpool have been very active in the summer transfer window. Among the players that the Merseyside club have already brought in are Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz, as the Reds aim to become the champions of England for the second year in a row and also make a huge impact in the Champions League.

Liverpool are still aiming to sign Alexander Isak, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that the Premier League champions will make a second and improved bid after Newcastle United have a replacement lined up for the Sweden international striker.

The Reds are keen on securing the services of a defender, too, before the summer transfer window closes.

Jarell Quansah left for Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer, while Ibrahima Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the 2025/26 season and is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal despite positive noises coming out of Anfield.

Marc Guehi is Liverpool’s top target in central defence, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reporting on July 3 that the defender has already agreed personal terms with the Reds.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool and Guehi have agreed on a five-year contract with a one-year option for the Premier League giants to extend the deal.

Guehi has also made it clear that he only wants to join Liverpool, who are willing to pay a total of up to £40/45m (up to €52m, $60.5m) including bonuses.

The Daily Mail has now brought an update on the situation, reporting that Liverpool will ‘hold further talks’ over Guehi after the Community Shield.

Liverpool and Palace will face each other in the Community Shield on Sunday.

Talks will accelerate thereafter, with the report claiming that Palace want £45m (€52m, $60.5m) for the 25-year-old England international centre-back, who is out of contract at last season’s FA Cup winners at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

The report has suggested that Liverpool are the only club in the race for Guehi, with Chelsea not making a move for the centre-back despite the injury suffered by Levi Colwill.

READ MORE 🔴 Every completed Liverpool transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Giovanni Leoni is also on Liverpool’s radar

While Liverpool are determined to sign Guehi, the Premier League champions are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

Three reliable sources have claimed that Parma defender Giovanni Leoni is of firm interest to Liverpool.

The 18-year-old Italian is one of the finest young centre-backs in Serie A.

Sky Germany reported Florian Plettenberg wrote on X at 4:44pm on August 7: “Been told Liverpool are closely monitoring Giovanni #Leoni.

“The talented 18 y/o centre-back from Parma is already on their list for this summer, although nothing is advanced at this stage. #LFC focus currently remains on Marc Guehi.

“Leoni is definitely one to watch for this and the next transfer window. Several top Italian clubs are also keen on him.”

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Liverpool are keen on Leoni.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “We know about the appreciation of Leoni [from Inter], but Liverpool, guys, Liverpool are increasingly interested in him.

“It must be said that Liverpool’s interest is becoming stronger and stronger, more and more concrete.”

TuttoSport has revealed that Liverpool are ‘really serious about’ Leoni and have warned Inter Milan and AC Milan over a possible bid from the Premier League champions for the Parma teenager.

Latest Liverpool news: Striker blow, Darwin Nunez revelation

A top Premier League striker has decided not to join Liverpool in the summer transfer window, as Newcastle United press ahead to convince him to be part of Eddie Howe’s team.

A Spanish report has made a startling revelation about Real Madrid and Darwin Nunez, as the Uruguay international striker leaves the Premier League champions for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

Liverpool are ready to sell a star attacker for £40million, with Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur advancing in talks to sign him this summer.

How Marc Guehi compares to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate