Liverpool are ‘favourites’ to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window, according to a report, which has revealed the main threat that Arne Slot is facing regarding the defender.

Guehi came through the Chelsea youth system but failed to make an impact in the first team before joining London rivals Palace in the summer of 2021. The defender has flourished at the Eagles and has now established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League in his position. Guehi has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 146 appearances for Palace so far in his career.

The 24-year-old has also earned 23 caps for England and was part of the Three Lions’ squad at Euro 2024.

Guehi’s performances impressed his England team-mates, with Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa telling BBC Sport in July 2024: “He is so mature for his age and he strolls around like an uncle. We have been really impressed by his performances. They have been outstanding.”

It was only a matter of time before a top club came calling for Guehi, and now there is a distinct possibility that he could join Liverpool.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on April 1 that Liverpool are keen on a summer deal for Guehi.

Newcastle United are also interested in the defender, who, sources have intimidated to TEAMtalk, will cost £65million in transfer fees.

TBR has now provided an update on Guehi’s situation, claiming that Liverpool are ‘favourites’ to sign the defender in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League leaders reportedly enquired about the possibility of securing the services of the Englishman last summer and are ‘firm contenders’ to sign him now.

The report has revealed that Palace are already doing their homework on potential replacements for Guehi.

TBR has reported that Palace have ‘identified Maxime Esteve and Rav van den Berg as potential replacements’ for the Englishman.

Chelsea main threat to Liverpool for Guehi

According to TBR, Chelsea are also determined to sign Guehi from Palace in the summer transfer window.

Like Liverpool, Chelsea are also ‘favourites’ for the defender and are ‘firm contenders’ to land him at the end of the season.

The advantage that Liverpool could have over Chelsea is that they regularly compete for the Premier League and the Champions League.

A move to Anfield and be part of a team that are better equipped than the Blues to win major honours could be more appealing to Guehi than to return to a club that has already ditched him once.

Latest Liverpool news: Elliott replacement, Kerkez joy

Liverpool have identified a top Barcelona talent as a potential replacement for Harvey Elliott, according to recent speculation.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are ready to cash in on Elliott at the end of the season, with Newcastle United keen on the attacker.

A report has now claimed that the Premier League leaders are looking to the Nou Camp to replace Elliott.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has confirmed that Leeds United have Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher on their radar.

Leeds are aiming to win automatic promotion to the Premier League and are keen on signing a new goalkeeper in the summer.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool are favourites to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

Kerkez is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League and has been in fine form for Bournemouth this season.

Liverpool are looking at the Hungary international as a potential long-term successor to Andy Robertson.

And finally, the Reds are likely to face a near-impossible task in signing Alexander Isak this summer after a well-respected journalist revealed the three major issues facing them in prising the Swede from Newcastle.

