Liverpool have made a decision on the final fee they will pay Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi, according to a report, with the defender’s stance on a potential move to Anfield also revealed.

Despite Arne Slot leading Liverpool to the Premier League title with relative ease last season, the Reds have made as many as five new signings in the summer transfer window. Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman are the players that Liverpool manager Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have brought in at Anfield, with Giorgi Mamardashvili also arriving at the Reds after a deal with Valencia was struck last summer.

Liverpool, though, are still keen on adding new players to their squad, with Slot looking to sign a striker to replace Darwin Nunez as well as a winger should Luis Diaz leave amid interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Signing a defender is also on Liverpool’s wishlist, with Jarell Quansah leaving for Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer and Ibrahima Konate telling the Reds that he will not sign a new deal.

Guehi has emerged as Liverpool’s top target for the centre-back role, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reporting on July 3 that the Reds are keen on a summer deal for the Palace star and are ready to pay up to £40/45m including bonuses.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool and Guehi have agreed on a five-year contract with a one-year option for the Reds to extend the deal.

Having already agreed personal terms, the England international defender, who was described as “an incredible player and an incredible person” by his Palace team-mate Eberechi Eze in The Guardian in June 2024, has made it clear that he will not consider any other club.

The Sun has brought an update on Guehi’s situation, claiming that Liverpool are now planning to ‘make’ a ‘take-it-or-leave-it offer’ for the 25-year-old centre-back.

The Reds ‘will make’ a bid of £40million for Guehi, and that will be their final offer for the English defender.

The Sun has added that Guehi has his ‘heart set on’ a move to Anfield and ‘has always held a big interest in going to Anfield’.

Arsenal snubbed as Marc Guehi wants Liverpool deal

The Sun has noted that Arsenal are among the clubs that have been trying to change Guehi’s mind over a potential move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea and Newcastle United are also said to be keen on Guehi, who has scored eight goals and given four assists in 155 appearances for Palace so far in his career.

However, despite interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle, Guehi wants to join Liverpool and play for the Premier League champions.

Guehi, who is out of contract at Palace at the end of next season, is not ‘agitating’ for a move to Liverpool and will let the two Premier League clubs thrash out a deal.

