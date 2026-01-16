Game over for Liverpool as Marc Guehi AGREES Man City transfer after TWO FSG own goals

Liverpool’s chances of bringing Marc Guehi to Anfield in the January transfer window are OVER, with Manchester City agreeing a deal with Crystal Palace, with a source revealing the financial decision that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have stubbornly made.

Arne Slot missed out on the signing of Guehi for Liverpool on the final day of the 2025 summer transfer window, and lightning has now struck twice for the defending Premier League champions, with Man City sealing a deal for the Palace defender.

We have long reported that Liverpool manager Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are keen on a 2026 deal for Guehi, who is out of contract at Palace at the end of the season.

However, injuries to Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias mean that Man City pressed ahead to get a deal done for Guehi imminently.

Earlier on Friday, journalists Fabrizio Romano and Florian Plettenburg reported that Man City were progressing in talks with Guehi and were planning to make a bid to Palace.

Romano has now revealed that a deal between all three parties has been agreed upon.

The transfer guru wrote on X at 1:52pm on January 16: “BREAKING: Marc Guehi to Manchester City, HERE WE GO!

“Official proposal accepted by Crystal Palace right now — understand fee will be around £20m.

“Guehi has ACCEPTED move to #MCFC. Exclusive story, now confirmed.”

While Palace manager Oliver Glasner has not confirmed that Guehi is definitely leave, he has made it clear that the defender is on his way to Man City.

BBC Sport quotes Glasner as saying about Guehi and Man City: “Latest understanding, the deal with Marc is in the final stages.

“We can’t confirm, but it is not done. The result is Marc doesn’t play tomorrow for us.

“When the players want to move on a deal will happen. It looks like it has happened now.

“Everyone wanted Marc [Guehi] to stay forever. I talked to him, of course, it stays between us.

“Marc shown it in the summer transfer window, shown it the whole autumn that he was 100% committed to the team and to Crystal Palace.

“I wish him all the best for the rest of his career. He is still at the beginning of his great career. He is a fantastic guy.”

Why did Liverpool miss out on Marc Guehi to Man City?

On January 12, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Liverpool were growing increasingly confident that Guehi would move to Anfield.

We reported at the time that Man City had already been in preliminary talks, but Liverpool still believed that they were ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side in the race for Guehi.

Indeed, Guehi’s preference was to join Liverpool over switching to Man City.

However, it now appears that Liverpool have failed to land Guehi because of two main reasons.

According to an account on X run by a team of five elite reporters with over 700,000 followers, Liverpool were ‘ready to pay £30m for Marc Guehi’ to Palace.

The account noted at 11:37am on January 16: ‘Liverpool not ready to meet Marc Guehi’s new demands in the contract’.

However, it is Man City who have satisfied Guehi’s wage demands, and the second reason why Liverpool have failed to sign the defender, and that too for just £20million (€23.1m, $27m), is that the Reds did not make a formal bid for him.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has said: “Guehi’s camp have been talking to more than a dozen clubs in recent weeks, but only Man City were targeting a deal this month, as we revealed.

“Now we can reveal that Man City have come up with the package that meets Guehi’s expectations, and the same as if he were moving in the summer.”

