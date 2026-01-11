Marc Guehi prefers a move to Liverpool over joining Manchester City, per a reliable source, though Arsenal could still scupper Arne Slot’s plans, while a shock report claims a stunning bid for Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham is on the way.

Liverpool’s desire to sign a new centre-back is well-documented, and Guehi is their top target, as evidenced by their failed move for the Crystal Palace captain last summer.

Guehi was ready to make the switch to Anfield but the potential transfer was thrown into doubt recently when it emerged that Man City have been plotting a move to sign him this month.

Guehi’s contract expires at the season’s end, and our sources have stated previously that Liverpool’s plan is to wait to snap him up on a free transfer.

That is a risky strategy given Man City’s interest and willingness to bid this month. However, the latest reports suggest that the risk could pay off.

Meanwhile, shock reports from Spain claim that Liverpool are planning a blockbuster move for Bellingham, and Slot’s side are willing to spend a mammoth £100m to sign the England international.

Marc Guehi twist gives Liverpool huge boost, but Arsenal threaten

Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are reported to be Guehi’s strongest suitors, with all four clubs said to be battling to secure his services.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on Friday (January 9) how Man City are willing to wait until towards the end of this month to bid for Guehi.

The hope is that a later offer will make Palace more willing to negotiate the sale of their skipper – a similar approach to the one the Cityzens took when signing Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

Arsenal are the latest side to show interest in Guehi, as was revealed by The Daily Mirror earlier this week.

And now, according to journalist for The Athletic, Sam Lee, the defender would prefer a move to Arsenal or Liverpool, rather than to Man City.

“On Monday night, I was told by somebody who knows what’s going on at City, but also I think probably Palace as well, he said he thinks Guehi wants to stay until the summer and he prefers Liverpool [to City] in any case.

“Somebody else messaged me on Twitter (X) and I know he’s very good on other club stuff, he was like; ‘Yeah, he wants to stay until the summer – and he prefers Liverpool and Arsenal’. I was like; ‘Well I haven’t heard Arsenal’, but that kind of tallies what I’d been told the night before.”

Liverpool tipped to launch Jude Bellingham bid

According to a shock report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool have set their sights on signing Bellingham in a shock twist.

It’s claimed that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are preparing a ‘strong move’ for the England man.

The Reds wanted to sign Bellingham before he left Borussia Dortmund for Real Madrid back in 2023, and they have been linked with him often since then, too.

The report states that Liverpool are willing to smash their transfer record to sign Bellingham, as they are planning to launch an offer in the region of £156m, surpassing the £145m they paid for Alexander Isak last summer.

It is worth noting, however, that Fichajes have a history of making outlandish claims and therefore their reporting must be taken with a huge pinch of salt.

Our sources have consistently stated that Liverpool are not planning to spend big this winter, which is no surprise after they splashed around £450m on new additions last summer.

A move for Bellingham would therefore go against everything we have heard until now, while Real Madrid have no intention of letting him leave the Bernabeu, either.

Liverpool reach crucial Szoboszlai agreement

In other news, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle with Dominik Szoboszlai over a new-and-improved contract.

The Hungarian international has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich but the Reds have reportedly tied down his long-term future.

Szoboszlai’s current contract runs until 2028, so Liverpool are in a strong position to retain him anyway, but a new deal will ensure that he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

