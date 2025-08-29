Liverpool make ‘official offer’ for ‘superstar’ signing and satisfy demands – outcome TODAY

Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes, who want to sign Marc Guehi from Liverpool

Liverpool have made a bid for Marc Guehi that meets Crystal Palace’s demands, according to a report, as Eagles manager Oliver Glasner’s stance on selling the defender to the Anfield club comes to light.

With Jarell Quansah having left for Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer and Ibrahima Konate out of contract at the end of the season, Liverpool are on the hunt for a new defender before the transfer window slams shut on September 1. Although Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has added Giovanni Leoni to manager Arne Slot’s squad, he is only 18 and is viewed as one for the future.

Palace star Guehi is Liverpool’s top target for defence, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reporting back on July 3 that the defending Premier League champions have already agreed on personal terms with the England international centre-back.

Guehi is out of contract at Palace at the end of the season and has no intention of signing a new deal even if last season’s FA Cup winners decide not to sell him.

Palace ARE ready to sell Guehi, but the sticking point has been that Liverpool have not been willing to meet their valuations.

However, it seems that there has been a breakthrough, with Football Insider reporting that Liverpool have ‘submitted an official offer’ to Palace for Guehi.

The Merseyside club are willing to pay the London outfit an initial £36million (€41.5m, $48.5m) plus £4m (€4.6m, $5.4m) in add-ons.

The total figure is £40m (€46m, $54m), which is what Palace have been looking for, according to the report.

With Guehi having already agreed on personal terms with Liverpool, Football Insider has noted that things will ‘move quickly’ now.

GiveMeSport has added that Liverpool expect to ‘make progress today’ in their pursuit of Guehi.

The report has noted that the 25-year-old centre-back is ‘excited’ by the prospect of playing for Liverpool and is eager to switch clubs.

Liverpool want to know in the next 24 hours if Palace would be willing to do a deal before moving on to other targets, with the transfer window closing next Monday, according to GiveMeSport.

DIVE DEEPER 👉 Liverpool XI after dream end to summer transfer window with £190m signing blitz

What has Oliver Glasner said about Marc Guehi to Liverpool?

While Liverpool are pressing ahead in their pursuit of Guehi, Palace manager Oliver Glasner has made it clear that he wants the defender to stay.

The London Evening Standard has quoted Glasner as saying about Guehi on Friday: “From my side, it is now Friday and the window closes on Monday, he has to (stay). He has to.

“I think it is not possible at the moment to find a Marc Guehi replacement who can play in the Premier League, being a starter for Crystal Palace, being consistent.

“Getting the right replacement in now, I think, is almost impossible.

“He shows in every game that he is focused, and again I think if Marc had said ‘I want to leave Crystal Palace’ then it would have happened weeks ago.”

Glasner, who himself has been linked with the managerial job at Manchester United, added: “You will see our foundation, the foundation of success we had for the last couple of months, the foundation of going into the (Conference League) group stage, is our defence, and Marc is a crucial part.

“He is our captain, he is an England international, he has the most Premier League experience of the whole back.”

While Glasner is adamant that he wants to keep Guehi, Palace chairman Steve Parish said earlier this month that, at the right price, the defender is for sale.

Parish told BBC Sport about Guehi on August 13: “We’d like to keep hold of him. There’s a price and a situation where we might consider it.

“Somebody [in another interview] said he’s a superstar, so somebody has got to pay superstar money.

“Realistically, homegrown, 24 years old, sensational talent, somebody has to make it difficult for us.

“At the moment, it isn’t. He’ll still be at Crystal Palace at the moment, but it’s not impossible.

“He is certainly not making anybody’s life difficult, his agents are decent people.

“It’s a very good situation. Whether he is here or not will make no difference to how he performs.”

Latest Liverpool news: Real Madrid plan, Alexander Isak boost

Real Madrid are planning to use Jude Bellingham to ‘convince’ a top target to turn down the chance to join Liverpool and move to the Santiago Bernabeu instead.

Newcastle United have informed Liverpool that they are ready to sell Alexander Isak now that there has been a major breakthrough.

Madrid are ready to move on from Ibrahima Konate after identifying another top-class defender.

How Marc Guehi compares to Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate