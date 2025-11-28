Marc Guehi to Liverpool in serious danger of COLLAPSING for sobering reason – top source

David Ornstein has provided an update on what the future holds for Marc Guehi and it makes sobering reasons for Liverpool.

Liverpool came within a whisker of landing Crystal Palace and England ace Marc Guehi last summer, with agreements between the clubs and with Guehi ironed out. The Reds had agreed to pay roughly £35m for the centre-back, with Palace also inserting a 10 percent sell-on clause into the terms.

A medical was passed, but Palace pulled the plug on deadline day after failing to sign an adequate replacement.

Brighton’s Igor Julio had been lined up via the loan route but performed a late U-turn and chose West Ham instead. Palace boss Oliver Glasner threatened to quit if Guehi were sold and Palace’s higher-ups understandably caved.

The 25-year-old remained in situ but has not and will not sign an extension at Selhurst Park. Instead, he’ll either embark on a new chapter elsewhere when the current campaign ends, or be sold in January

Liverpool’s interest in Guehi maintained, though the player’s camp made it clear they would not give the Reds preferential treatment when fielding enquiries from interested sides.

Reports from across the media have talked up Liverpool winning the race for Guehi at the second time of asking.

However, the latest from The Athletic’s David Ornstein has painted a different picture, with the trusted reporter declaring the situation is wide open.

Furthermore, Ornstein dropped the bombshell that Guehi is expected to favour joining a side who have Champions League football.

Liverpool, in the midst of a truly disastrous run of form, sit 12th in the Premier League table. Barring a remarkable turnaround that doesn’t look like happening, Liverpool will not be in next year’s Champions League, thus torpedoing their chances of landing Guehi.

Ornstein’s full assessment on Guehi to Liverpool

The journalist wrote: ‘A summer transfer to Liverpool collapsed on deadline day, but Marc Guehi is expected to depart Selhurst Park in 2026.

‘Whether the Premier League champions will try again in January remains unclear but even if they or other suitors do, any proposal would need to satisfy Palace and Guehi — which is by no means guaranteed.

‘That is because of an amicable understanding between the south London club and their captain that he will see out the final months of his terms, attempt to lift another trophy and leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

‘Guehi can speak to foreign teams from January 1, while English sides must officially wait until the summer. Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester City are among his many admirers, while Real Madrid’s position may depend on the movement of other targets.

‘Any suggestion that switching to Anfield is a formality would be wide of the mark; the situation remains open, the competition fierce, and Guehi will listen to all interested parties before making his decision.

‘Although the 25-year-old England centre-back will have numerous destinations to choose from — and some not currently high in the pecking order could emerge as such, depending on how their seasons unfold — it is anticipated he will end up joining one of those who are expected to challenge for the Champions League trophy.’

Latest Liverpool news – Konate decision / Slot successor

In other news, Real Madrid have ABORTED plans to sign Ibrahima Konate, and what the next steps are for Liverpool have been revealed by two top sources.

Konate is out of contract in the summer and while he won’t be joining Real Madrid, he might not be staying at Anfield either.

Elsewhere, a startling new report claims to have revealed the three men FSG are considering as a successor to Arne Slot as Liverpool manager amid growing uncertainty over the Dutchman, while our sources have revealed the ‘non-negotiable’ he must achieve if he is to avoid the sack.

Finally, TEAMtalk’s panel of writers have delivered their verdicts on whether Slot will still be Liverpool’s manager by Christmas.