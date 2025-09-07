Liverpool are in talks with Marc Guehi as manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes remain keen on a 2026 deal for the Crystal Palace defender, according to a reliable source, but the threat of Real Madrid looms large over the Anfield outfit.

Guehi was on the verge of joining Liverpool on the final day of the summer transfer window. Liverpool had agreed on a £35million (€40.3m, $47.4m) fee with Palace, with Guehi also undergoing a medical with the defending Premier League champions.

However, Palace pulled the plug in the 11th hour after Igor Julio decided not to move to last season’s FA Cup winners.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner personally got involved and blocked Guehi’s move to Liverpool because he could not get an adequate replacement in time.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Guehi is “devastated” and feels “betrayed” by Palace.

TEAMtalk understands that Guehi plans to hold talks with Glasner over his decision to block the transfer to Liverpool.

The England international centre-back is out of contract at Palace at the end of the season, and he has no intention whatsoever of signing a new deal.

Liverpool are still keen on Guehi, according to Football Insider, with journalist Pete O’Rourke revealing that the defending Premier League champions are still in talks with him.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I’m sure there will be interest from other clubs in January, with Palace having their last opportunity to cash in on Guehi.

“Once the transfer window reopens, he can either stay and run down his contract, or other big clubs will make offers for him.

“Liverpool are still front-runners, they probably spoke to Guehi once the move did collapse – ‘We still want you, we would love to bring you to Anfield’.

“There’s still open dialogue between him and Liverpool over a potential move, whether that’s in January or next summer.”

O’Rourke’s claim backs The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele’s report this week that Liverpool are still leading the race for Guehi, who himself wants to join the Reds and was described as “the main driver of Crystal Palace’s success” and a “leader” by England manager Thomas Tuchel in The London Evening Standard this week.

Real Madrid a major threat to Liverpool for Marc Guehi

Guehi’s price will drop in the January transfer window, with a report claiming that Liverpool will need to pay just £25million (€29m, $34m) for the Palace defender.

That would be a bargain deal for a defender who is only 25 years of age and has his best years ahead of him.

While it would make more business sense to wait until next summer and then sign Guehi on a free transfer, Liverpool may not have that luxury because of the threat of Real Madrid.

Madrid have long wanted to sign Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Real Madrid’s plan is to secure the services of the France international centre-back on a free transfer next summer.

However, Guehi has now emerged on Madrid’s radar, with Los Blancos sensing another bargain signing.

Madrid could agree on a pre-contract with Guehi in January and then snap him up on a free transfer next summer.

A report this week claimed that Madrid have even told Guehi’s camp that they will make an offer next summer.

While Liverpool will have to wait until next summer or pay Palace £25m (€29m, $34m) for Guehi in January, Madrid have the advantage of agreeing a pre-contract with him in the middle of the season.

