Reports that Marc Guehi’s agent has met with Liverpool this week to discuss a transfer to Anfield can be dismissed, with the player more than happy to wait over his next move and with sources naming the 13 clubs currently in the mix for the Crystal Palace star’s signature.

The 25-year-old England defender is emerging as one of football’s most wanted men ahead of the 2026 transfer windows, with his deal at Selhurst Park due to expire in the summer and with Guehi having made it clear he will not be signing an extension.

While a £35m transfer to Liverpool was agreed between the clubs on transfer deadline day back on September 1, with the deal breaking down after Crystal Palace pulled the plug, the Reds do remain very much keen on his services.

To that end, FSG will indeed make a renewed push to bring the 26-times capped England star to Anfield next year.

Furthermore, reports on social media from ‘a team of five elite reporters’ on Wednesday claiming that Guehi’s agent is “heading to Liverpool to meet club officials” to discuss a move has only served to fuel speculation that a transfer to Anfield is ON.

However, sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Guehi is in no rush to commit to a new club and wants to assess his options.

The source confirmed: “Marc is doing his thing, he is very happy with his form, and if you ask him, his main focus is on Palace and England ahead of the World Cup finals.

“He is leaving his agents to assess his options, and they have told him he literally is going to have his pick of clubs. His people told him he is going to be one of the most wanted free agents of all time, if he leaves on a free, and that is exactly how things are panning out.”

At the same time, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has revealed how Guehi’s agents have wiped the transfer slate clean in the wake of that failed summer move to Anfield…

Marc Guehi has 13 clubs chasing him; agent happy to wipe slate clean

Sharing what he knows about the situation, Bailey revealed: “Guehi’s slate was wiped clean come September when the Liverpool failed.

“Liverpool knew this was the case, Guehi’s people made them and all his suitors aware this his position was that everyone was starting afresh, and that was one reason they really wanted to push it through, getting him last summer was arguably the best chance they had. Nobody else was in position to do a deal.

“That isn’t to say they won’t get him in 2026, they still want him but as we have confirmed there are more than a dozen clubs who a realistically looking to make him an offer.

“Guehi and his people are in no hurry to agree terms with anyone; they want to assess all their options before making their decision.”

Bailey also confirmed on Tuesday that interest in the player has been lodged from “more than a dozen clubs from across England and Europe”.

Bailey wrote: ‘We confirm that all but one of England’s big six are keen to sign Guehi. Liverpool, Chelsea, City, Manchester United and Tottenham have confirmed to the player’s camp that they are ready to offer him terms.

‘Of the big six, Arsenal are the exception to that rule, with Mikel Arteta an admirer of the player but confident in his options, recently solidified by having tied down first-choice pairing Gabriel and William Saliba to long-term deals.’

He continued: ‘As well as the interest from within the Premier League, we are told that there is a significant chance for Guehi to move abroad.

‘We can confirm that Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, PSG, Juventus, Inter Milan and Galatasaray have all registered their interest in opening official talks from January 1.’

Of those, it is Bayern Munich who have pushed the hardest, with their directors making clear the big push they are willing to make to win the race for his signature next year and with even Harry Kane trying to persuade his England teammate to join him in Bavaria.

My colleague, Fraser Fletcher, also revealed recently that Barcelona have launched two formal approaches over the past fortnight.

Palace could yet to decide to cash in on the player in January if a tempting offer arrives on the table.

However, in a press conference on Wednesday to preview Thursday night’s UEFA Conference League game against KuPS, manager Oliver Glasner stated: “I think Marc will stay until the end of the season.”

