Liverpool have thundered closer to signing Marc Guehi after Crystal Palace agreed a club-record deal for his replacement, while the Eagles star has also informed the south-east London side he won’t sign a new contract.

Liverpool’s remarkable window continues at full pace, with the Reds determined to sign a centre-back and striker to add to Giorgi Mamardashvili, Freddie Woodman, Armin Pecsi, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz.

The sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for £35m (£30m plus £5m in add-ons) has been finalised. Liverpool have successfully inserted a buy-back clause worth an initial €60m / £51.5m that can be triggered from 2027 onwards.

The Reds will provide Arne Slot with a direct replacement and the club are zeroing in on Crystal Palace and England ace, Guehi.

The 24-year-old only has one year remaining on his contract and according to A Bola and Fabrizio Romano, he will not sign an extension at Selhurst Park.

Palace are said to have been ‘informed’ of that decision by Guehi and his camp, with a begrudging sale in the current window now the likeliest outcome.

And according to A Bola, a second hurdle has been cleared after Palace agreed to sign Guehi’s replacement in a club-record €55m deal.

Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande is the player Palace have turned to and it’s claimed the two clubs have ‘reached’ a compromise on a €55m (£47.1m, $64.8m) transfer fee.

Diomande’s deal in Lisbon contains an €80m release clause, though Sporting have not held out for the full figure.

Diomande is said to be excited at the prospect of playing in the Premier League and there will be ‘no problem’ on personal terms. A five-year contract will be signed and Diomande will secure a gigantic pay rise when doing so, per the report.

Diomande in, Guehi out

With Crystal Palace lining up a direct replacement for Guehi, all the signs now point towards the centre-back leaving.

Liverpool are by far his likeliest destination and transfer guru Romano provided the latest he’s been hearing via his YouTube channel.

“For Marc Guehi the conversations continue,” began Romano. “Also this week there will be more, so get ready for more contacts between Liverpool, the camp of the player and Crystal Palace.

“The player is really appreciated by Liverpool. It’s also true the reports in recent days that Guehi wants some guarantees on playing time.

“But Liverpool are speaking to the player’s camp, are presenting their vision, are presenting their idea and presenting Arne Slot’s plans.

“Let’s see what happens there but for sure Marc Guehi remains a strong target for Liverpool.

“Also I can tell you Guehi is not going to sign a new contract at Crystal Palace. So it’s a big opportunity for Palace to sell him this summer and not lose him on a free in 2026.

“And for Liverpool the chance to try and attack the situation and get the player for a good transfer fee.”

Palace are understood to be targeting a fee in the £45m-£50m range, but with Guehi entering the final year of his deal, Liverpool hope to negotiate those demands down.

