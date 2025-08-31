Liverpool are getting closer to sealing a deal for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, with Oliver Glasner’s side considering a move for a direct replacement for the centre-back from Chelsea.

The Reds have submitted a £35m bid for Guehi, whose Palace contract expires next summer, and there is growing confidence that a deal will be reached.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that there are ‘no issues’ on the fee submitted by Liverpool, and a move for the 25-year-old England international largely hinges on Palace signing a replacement.

“Marc Guehi and #LFC deal remains underway,” Romano posted on X. “No issues on fee after £35m bid plus 10% sell-on, agreement club to club would get done; Guehi agreed terms weeks ago.

“Deal only depends on Palace decision: keep Guehi losing him as free agent in 2026 or sell and find a replacement.”

According to a new report from Alan Nixon, Palace are now exploring a potential move for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi amid the uncertainty surrounding Guehi.

The Eagles are also expected to sign Toulouse centre-back Jaydee Canvot on a £23m deal, but the 19-year-old lacks the experience to fill the void left by Guehi immediately.

READ MORE 🔴 Every completed Liverpool transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Crystal Palace are planning for life without Marc Guehi

On his Patreon page, Nixon reports that Palace are “looking at Chelsea defender Disasi as Guehi’s replacement.”

Chelsea are willing to part ways with the 27-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Aston Villa.

The Blues would reportedly be ‘happy’ with a sale, but Palace’s preference is to sign Disasi on loan.

Liverpool are keen to finalise a deal for Guehi imminently as Arne Slot looks to bolster his defensive options before the transfer window closes tomorrow.

The Palace skipper is the Reds’ top target and everything points towards a deal being done, even though Glasner’s preference would be to keep him.

Guehi could provide competition for Ibrahima Konate, who has struggled to find consistent form in the early stages of this season.

Meanwhile, the future of Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is in doubt, with AC Milan pushing to sign the 28-year-old. Gomez will be allowed to leave Anfield if Guehi joins.

Palace have also been linked with a move for Gomez but they are only interested in a loan deal, which Liverpool are not willing to entertain.

DON’T MISS 👉 The 10 biggest Premier League signings in the summer 2025 transfer window

Marc Guehi vs Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, 2024/25