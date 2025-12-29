Liverpool have finally been told the club that Marc Guehi will likely sign for in 2026 after Barcelona were unofficially crossed off the list by a senior Sky Sports transfer reporter, while BBC Sport’s chief football reporter has also shed light on when the move will go through.

The Palace captain is about to enter the final six months of his contract at Selhurst Park and will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides from January 1. Regarded as one of the best defenders in world football, it is easy to see why Guehi is in such high demand.

The 25-year-old came within a whisker of signing for Liverpool on the transfer deadline day back in the summer and the reigning Premier League champions remain among a clutch of top sides all looking to sign the 26-times capped star in the coming months.

Indeed, our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed earlier this month that 13 clubs were actively pursuing the Palace star heading into the new year and having already made contact with his agent.

Now with the window due to officially open for business on Thursday, Sky Sports’ journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that Liverpool remain favourites for his signature and remain the club Guehi will likely sign for, while at the same time having crossed Barcelona off the list, because the Spanish giants are unable to match personal terms to the defender offered elsewhere.

Taking to X, Tavolieri stated: “FC Barcelona close to ruling out Marc Guehi!

“The English defender wants to decide his future soon, and Barca’s offer would be lower than those from English clubs. Liverpool still leading the race for Guehi. Wait and see.”

Tavolieri’s claims follow suggestions last week from his colleague, Karveh Solhekol, that Guehi has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ to join the Reds – a claim since fiercely denied by our sources who have provided an insight into the defender’s transfer stance.

When will Marc Guehi decide transfer fate?

Despite being able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides from Thursday, it is our understanding that Guehi is not in a hurry to make a decision on his future and will likely wait towards the end of the current campaign before reaching a verdict.

That’s a view echoed by the BBC’s chief football reporter Sami Mokbel, who believes Guehi is intent on remaining at Selhurst Park for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

“My understanding at the moment is he probably and is expected to stay at Palace until the end of the season when his contract expires,” declared Mokbel.

“Look, he’s got so many options in the summer. You’ve got Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan… all these clubs have registered varying degrees of interest in Guehi in recent weeks.

“When you come to the end of the season, you’ll have Liverpool back in the mix, Manchester City back in the mix.

“So he is leaving, he’s going, but I expect that situation to continue until the summer when he’ll have his pick of the clubs.”

Mokbel added: “He’s delivered week in, week out, and the way he’s reacted to that Liverpool move falling through has seen a number of clubs come to the fore.

“That’s the kind of personality and character people want at their club. He’s done himself a brilliant service to himself this season.

“He wanted to join Liverpool, let’s make no bones about it, but he’s put that behind him and had a brilliant season so far.”

Of the clubs mentioned, Real Madrid are perhaps the most attractive option, though ESPN Deportes last week ruled Los Blancos out of the chase, removing a sizeable object from Liverpool’s path.

