Liverpool braced for ‘hurt’ as top target’s ‘dream’ is to join Real Madrid: ‘Situation has changed radically’

Liverpool could suffer a huge blow in their quest to bring Marc Guehi to Anfield in 2026, with a reputable Spanish source claiming that the Crystal Palace defender’s ‘dream’ is to join Real Madrid, as TEAMtalk reveals another reason why manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have to be cautious about a potential deal.

Despite missing out on the signing of the Crystal Palace defender on the final day of the 2025 summer transfer window, Liverpool are keen on a 2026 deal for Marc Guehi. We understand that Guehi is the defending Premier League champions’ top centre-back target.

However, Liverpool are not the only club that are keen on Guehi, with our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reporting on December 16 that as many as 13 clubs have shown interest in securing the services of the England international defender.

One of those clubs is Real Madrid, who have already pulled out of the race to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate and have Guehi on their shortlist.

A source close to the situation has told us that “there is absolutely no agreement with Liverpool or any club”, adding that Guehi’s “situation is that following the summer [and the collapse of his Liverpool move], it was a clean slate for everyone.”

According to AS, one of the most prominent Spanish publications that is Real Madrid-leaning, although Liverpool remain interested in Guehi, the 25-year-old is exploring other options and would love to join Los Blancos should the Spanish and European giants firm up their interest.

The report has noted: ‘The centre-back is now a free agent and wants to keep all options open until the next transfer window opens to choose the best fit for him, given the number of top-level clubs interested, including Real Madrid.

‘Furthermore, Guehi would give Real Madrid absolute priority should they decide to pursue him.

‘For him, as for so many footballers, it would be a dream come true. But he is waiting to see how Real Madrid’s situation develops.’

E-Noticies, a Catalan news outlet, has also claimed that Guehi’s ‘dream’ is to play for Madrid while Barcelona’s interest in the former Chelsea prospect.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool braced for Marc Guehi ‘hurt’

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has shed further light on Guehi’s situation.

Jones has revealed that he has been told by sources that Guehi is not putting all his eggs in the Liverpool basket.

While the defender would have loved to join Liverpool in the summer of 2025, the situation has now changed, and he would not be averse to the idea of playing abroad.

Jones told TEAMtalk: “Real Madrid are being linked with Marc Guehi at a time when they have been publicly declaring their interest in Ibrahima Konate to be over, so this is interesting.

“I think it’s another sign that they became fed up with all the stories around Konate.

“They are not interested in a financial tug of war over personal terms or such matters.

“They want players that want to play for them, and they want to do deals that can be ironed out privately and quietly.

“I’m told they had got a bit sick of the back and forth with him being non-committal about choosing them or a stay at Liverpool … and maybe a play for Guehi shows that they really are moving on.

“Liverpool had been a little skeptical; they wondered if work was still going on behind the scenes to get Konate to Madrid.

“If Guehi is for real and not a smokescreen, then it could become very interesting… and could also hurt Liverpool in their own pursuit of the defender.

“It has been made very clear to me all season from good sources that Guehi is not necessarily prioritising Liverpool and that a move abroad is definitely something he would consider.”

READ NEXT: Spectacular Liverpool move for Real Madrid star torched after Reds make contact; Alonso response revealed

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Defender ‘close’ to joining, Mac Allister stance

Meanwhile, Liverpool are said to be ‘close’ to signing a defender in the January transfer window.

Real Madrid’s latest stance on signing Alexis Mac Allister will please Liverpool fans.

And finally, sources have told us the chances of RB Leipzig selling their £50m gem to Liverpool in the January transfer window.