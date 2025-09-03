Marc Guehi to REJECT offers as new Liverpool transfer plans clarified

The future of Marc Guehi has become a whole lot clearer after a report made two strong claims that affect both Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

Liverpool came within a whisker of signing Guehi on deadline day, only for Crystal Palace to pull the plug in the final hours. A £35m fee plus a 10 percent sell-on clause was agreed between the clubs. Personal terms had been sealed weeks ago and Guehi even passed a medical in London on deadline day.

However, Palace’s failure to sign a like-for-like replacement after Brighton’s Igor Julio joined West Ham instead sparked panic at Selhurst Park.

Chairman Steve Parish was still willing to do the deal with Liverpool. However, manager Oliver Glasner is understood to have threatened to quit if Guehi was sold and no replacement signed.

As such, Palace aborted the move to leave Guehi – who conducted himself impeccably during the window and continued to play for Palace throughout negotiations – stranded at Selhurst Park. That was despite a ‘goodbye’ video for Guehi being produced, which has since been leaked and can be viewed here.

TEAMtalk understands Guehi is ‘devastated’ at the near miss and feels ‘betrayed’ by his club. Nevertheless, he is a consummate professional and will give his all for Palace while he remains on their books.

Now, a fresh update from The Times has shed light on what happens next and one thing is clear – Guehi won’t sign a new deal with Palace.

The Eagles have tried in vain to tie Guehi down to fresh terms at various stages. His current deal expires at the end of the season and if he were to sign a short-term extension, it would allow the club to still generate a handy fee if cashing in in a future window.

But per the report, Guehi will ‘reject any offer of a new contract from Crystal Palace.’ Furthermore, the expectation is he’ll now seal a switch to Anfield one year from now.

January transfer NOT on the cards

Of course, Liverpool could bid again for Guehi in January. Any such offer would obviously be smaller than the agreed £35m fee to reflect Guehi having six months left on his deal, not 10.

But The Times strongly suggested Guehi will remain a Palace player through the winter window before leaving as a free agent at season’s end.

The report declared Guehi ‘plans to leave as a free agent when his contract expires next summer.’

There has been speculation Liverpool could be gazumped by the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona. Overseas sides can secure a pre-contract agreement with Guehi from January 1, whereas English sides must wait until he’s officially a free agent in July.

But with Guehi having his heart set on Liverpool and the Reds’ admiration mutual, all the signs point to Guehi becoming a Liverpool player at the start of the next summer window.

For now, Liverpool will have to make do with those at their disposal. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate will remain the starters at centre-half, with back-up provided by Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni.

Gomez had been on course to join AC Milan in a deal worth £13m in the latter stages of the window.

But with Guehi’s deal dragging on, Milan aborted the move around lunchtime on deadline day after determining they had insufficient time to conduct the necessary medical checks.

Leoni – a £26m plus add-ons arrival from Parma – is only 18 years of age but is viewed by Liverpool as being first-team ready.

Leoni was recently called up to Italy’s senior squad for the first time for their upcoming World Cup qualification matches with Estonia and Israel.

Latest Liverpool news – Alexander Isak fallout

🔴 Alexander Isak: Liverpool told how to ignite star alongside Ekitike as Sweden coach explains Gyokeres role

🔴 Isak agent provokes Newcastle with 24-word statement over record Liverpool switch

🔴 Salty Newcastle fans issue Real Madrid jibe to Liverpool over ‘utter rat’ Alexander Isak

VOTE: Which Liverpool signing will have the biggest impact? ⬇️