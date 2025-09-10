Marc Guehi is ready to deliver some bitter-sweet news to Crystal Palace over his immediate future, with TEAMtalk sources confirming why one suitor has now been ruled out and amid a growing belief he will join Liverpool as a free agent next summer.

The England defender, who scored his first goal for his country in Tuesday night’s 5-0 hammering of Serbia, was on the cusp of joining the Reds on transfer deadline day. With a £35m fee agreed, which also would have guaranteed Palace a 10% cut of any future sale, Guehi travelled north to Liverpool to undergo a medical and having already agreed personal terms.

But when the move was called off at the 11th hour at the last moments – the Eagles having failed to land a replacement – Guehi was left stranded and, according to our sources feeling ‘devastated’ and ‘betrayed’ by the sudden U-turn.

Furthermore, it’s now understood that Arne Slot’s side have zero intentions of signing Guehi in January, leaving Palace running the highly likely risk of losing their star man as a free agent next summer.

Of course, Palace could yet sell him for a cut-price fee in the winter window.

However, TEAMtalk reporter Dean Jones revealed on Tuesday that one of his suitors, Chelsea, has now ruled out the prospects of a raid on Selhurst Park in January.

And in a second boost to Liverpool, talkSPORT now reports that Guehi has made it clear he will not be signing a new contract at Selhurst Park and in a bitter-sweet blow to the Eagles, he has also now made it clear he does not want to leave the club in January…

Guehi ready to join Liverpool on a free next summer

Per the report, Guehi has no intention to up sticks and move to a new side mid-season, fearing any disruption, adjustment period or loss of form could hamper his chances of playing for England at the World Cup next summer.

And while he could sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas side from January 1 – the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have all been linked – all the signs point towards Guehi moving to Anfield as a free agent at the end of his contract next summer.

TEAMtalk understands that Guehi still sees the Merseysiders as his dream destination – and better yet, a space in their side looks set to open up for him with Ibrahima Konate expected to himself leave on a free and with Virgil van Dijk, now 34, not able to play on forever.

A number of reputable sources have also confirmed Liverpool will not move to sign Guehi again in the winter window, instead preferring to save their cash and snaffle him as a free agent in July 2026.

The Times’ Paul Joyce recently wrote: “Liverpool will not revisit their interest in Marc Guehi in January and would only now sign the Crystal Palace centre-back on a free transfer next summer.”

The Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe stated: “Liverpool see the referencing of other clubs as a bluff to bring them back to the table on January 1.”

On their failure to land him in the summer, he added: “Guehi would have been a replacement for Gomez rather than Ibrahima Konate, although the French defender finds himself in an identical position to the Palace skipper, now in the final year of his deal.”

Truth be told, Palace have inadvertently done Liverpool a massive favour and saved them a £35m expense by making them wait a further 12 months, and with all directions now seemingly pointing to a free move to Anfield next summer.

Liverpool transfer latest: Germany midfielder admired; Isak points to prove

As for Konate, Liverpool are steeling themselves for the loss of the Frenchman on a free transfer to Real Madrid next summer, amid strong claims they now see his exit as a ‘sure thing’ – though Richard Hughes could reportedly look to cash in during the January window in a move that would seemingly upset Slot.

Meanwhile, sources have named Liverpool as one of the clubs keeping a close watch on the progress of a Germany and Stuttgart star ahead of the 2026 transfer windows.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s coaching staff will get their first look at £125m record buy Alexander Isak on Wednesday when he arrives at Kirkby to officially start life as a Reds player.

However, having only played 18 minutes of football in the last 100 days – an outing for his country where he was booed and booked – the Swede will be hoping to prove his fitness. But all the signs point towards him starting the game at Burnley off the bench.

