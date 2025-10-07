Marc Guehi feels no obligation to sign with Liverpool in 2026 despite his closest of calls with the Reds over the summer, and TEAMtalk has been told which club in particular to keep an eye on.

Liverpool believed they’d landed Guehi on deadline day, only for Crystal Palace to pull the plug in the final hours. A club-to-club agreement had been struck and personal terms were agreed. Guehi had passed a medical conducted by Liverpool officials in London and a goodbye video thanking Palace fans for their support had been recorded with the player’s input.

However, when Brighton’s Igor Julio performed a late U-turn and chose to join West Ham instead of Palace, the Eagles prevented Guehi from leaving.

The centre-back remains a key Liverpool target for 2026 and the Reds hope to land the England ace without having to pay a transfer fee.

Guehi’s contract with Palace expires at the end of the current campaign and there is zero chance he signs an extension in the coming months.

Liverpool are no longer the only game in town for Guehi, with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona all circling.

Furthermore, Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday evening that other clubs in England besides Liverpool, as well as leading Serie A sides are lurking with intent.

One school of thought suggested Liverpool hold the upper hand given Guehi has already shown a clear willingness to sign for Arne Slot’s side.

But according to transfer insider, Dean Jones, Guehi will treat Liverpool the same as all others who knock on his door during the season.

Furthermore, Jones named Bayern Munich as one club Liverpool should be particularly wary of. Per Sky Germany, Bayern have already held initial talks with Guehi’s camp and as an overseas side, they can forge a pre-contract agreement with the player come January 1.

“I think we need to be very clear that the situation has changed with Guehi,” insisted Jones. “He is looking at things from a fresh perspective now. His approach to a transfer is unclouded by past thoughts.

“So I would take the Bayern rumour seriously, it might be something that starts to hold real appeal as the player thinks about his next move.

“Of course there was a sense of disappointment when his move to Liverpool fell through but some of the reports were over the top in terms of his reaction.

“He always knew there was a chance that deal could collapse and he’s a level headed player who knows other opportunities are ahead of him.

“He did want to join Liverpool and is still interested, but now the situation is completely open. I don’t think he is any more likely to commit to Anfield than any other major club at this moment.

“I understand he’s looking at everything with fresh eyes and Bayern could well become a very interesting option.”

Latest Liverpool news – EIGHT reasons Salah is struggling and more…

In other news, TEAMtalk has taken a deep dive into Mohamed Salah’s struggles this season and discovered no fewer than EIGHT reasons why.

Elsewhere, only one of Liverpool’s many summer signings has done enough to enter TEAMtalk’s top 10 signings of the season based on their performances so far.

DON’T MISS: Feisty Van Dijk shrugs off massive Liverpool issue EVERYONE fears is really behind their struggles

VOTE: Where will Marc Guehi play next season? ⬇️