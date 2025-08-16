Tottenham hijack ON as Liverpool ‘won’t’ pay £5m extra for ‘perfect’ star

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a Premier League star that Liverpool have already agreed personal terms with, according to a report, which has noted that with Richard Hughes reluctant to pay the asking price to bring him to Anfield, it has opened the door for Spurs to swoop in.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham have been active in the summer transfer window. While Liverpool, who won the Premier League title last season, have secured the services of Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike among others, Mohammed Kudus and Joao Palhinha have been two of the main new arrivals at Tottenham, who will play in the Champions League this season after winning the Europa League.

Liverpool are now on the hunt for a new centre-back and a striker, as the Reds aim to further strengthen their team.

Giovanni Leoni has joined Liverpool from Parma, and while the Reds have a firm belief in the 18-year-old Italian centre-back’s potential, they are keen on a summer deal for Marc Guehi as well.

Liverpool are in talks with Premier League rivals Palace over Guehi, who is out of contract at the London club at the end of the season.

The defender does not want to sign a new deal, with Palace at risk of losing him on a free next summer if they do not sell him now.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on July 3 that Guehi has already agreed on personal terms with Liverpool.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Palace want £45million (€52.1m, $61m) for Guehi, but Liverpool are not willing to pay more than £40m (€46.3m, $54.2m) including bonuses.

Galetti added on X at 9:10am on August 15 that Liverpool and sporting director Hughes ‘won’t go beyond’ of their valuation of the defender.

According to ESPN, this could allow Tottenham to swoop in for Guehi, who was described as “absolutely perfect” by Manchester United legend Paul Scholes on The Overlap’s Fan Debate earlier this month.

Tottenham ‘hold an interest in’ Guehi, claims the report, adding that it remains to be seen if Guehi could be open to a move to Spurs if Liverpool decide to abandon their pursuit.

DIVE DEEPER 👉 The dream Liverpool defence with two new signings to complete stunning revamp

Could Tottenham pay £45m for Marc Guehi?

Guehi is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, and given that he turned 25 only last month, there is every reason to believe that he will get better and improve in the coming years.

It is also very appealing that Guehi is out of contract at Palace at the end of the season, but for now, Tottenham are not in desperate need of a new centre-back.

Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin, Kevin Danso, Luka Vuskovic, Ben Davies and Kota Takai are the centre-back options for Tottenham manager Thomas Frank at the moment.

Romero and Van de Ven form the first-choice centre-back pairing for Tottenham, who also signed Takai this summer and made Danso’s loan deal permanent.

With Palace adamant on getting £45m (€52.1m, $61m) for Guehi, Tottenham are unlikely to splash the cash on the England international, especially as the north London club are actively trying to sign two attacking players.

Tottenham have already agreed on personal terms with Eberechi Eze, who has told Palace that he wants to leave, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Spurs are willing to pay £55m for the attacking midfielder.

Savinho is keen on a move to Tottenham, who are in talks with Manchester City despite having an initial bid of €50m (£43m, $58.5m) turned down.

Moreover, with Guehi having already agreed on personal terms with Liverpool and keen on joining the Premier League champions, Tottenham would not find it easy to convince the defender to change his mind.

Latest Liverpool news: Alexander Isak boost, Ibrahima Konate update

Newcastle United believe that a Champions League-winning striker will join them, which will allow Liverpool to get a deal done for Alexander Isak.

Liverpool have taken a big step to prevent Ibrahima Konate from joining Real Madrid, with the Spanish and European giants keen on a deal for the France international central defender either this summer or next.

A Liverpool star has publicly said that he wants to stay and does not want to leave, even though the Reds are ready to cash in on him to muster up the funds for a deal to sign Isak from Newcastle.

POLL: If Liverpool sign Guehi, who should their starting centre-back partnership be next season?