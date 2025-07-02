Liverpool are thundering towards their eighth new arrival of the summer window after striking what has been described as ‘agreement in principle’ for Marc Guehi – and Crystal Palace could give the Reds some money straight back, having expressed interest in signing an Anfield prodigy.

The Premier League champions are far and away the most active top-flight side so far this summer, already signing off on deals to bring seven new faces to Anfield. And with Arne Slot dreaming of creating a long-lasting trophy dynasty at the club, Liverpool are far from done on further strengthening their squad yet.

Indeed, the Dutchman has now set his sights on two more big signings over the remainder of the window, with a quality centre-half and a big-name centre forward still wanted.

Now the next of these – in 23-times capped England star Guehi – looks to be rapidly racing towards the finishing line.

And after we revealed last weekend that the Palace star had made clear to his agent that he wants to move to Anfield next and was already close to agreeing personal terms, Italian journalist Nicolo Schira has now claimed that the Reds have sealed an ‘agreement in principle’ to sign the 6ft tall centre-half.

Posting on X, Schira wrote: ‘Excl. – Agreement in principle between Marc Guehi and Liverpool for a contract until 2030. The centre-back pushing to join LFC, which are in talks with Crystal Palace to try to reach a deal.’

We understand Palace are seeking a fee in the region of £45m (€52.4m, $62m) to let Guehi leave this summer, and with the defender making it clear he is not willing to sign an extension of his deal that expires in summer 2026.

Despite that, Liverpool and Palace still have some talking to do before a deal is reached. While initial contact has been made, the Reds are yet to submit an official offer and could look to try and submit a bid both below their valuation and with the inclusion of a young winger whom Palace have a strong interest in…

Palace respond to Ben Doak, Marc Guehi swap offer

Indeed, Palace’s six-month interest in signing 19-year-old Scottish winger Ben Doak could yet help the Reds recover some of their outlay for Guehi quicker than expected.

The Eagles were linked with the winger back in the January window while the teenager was starring on loan with Middlesbrough in the Championship.

And while the Reds at the time decided to bat away any offers, they are now open to the idea of using him as bait in their quest to land Guehi.

However, according to Football Insider, the Eagles have told Liverpool that they want a straight cash sale for Guehi, to help fund their own move for the England star’s replacement in Ousmane Diomande.

The Ivory Coast defender has agreed to join the Eagles from Sporting CP in what will prove a club-record €55m (£47.3m, $65m) move.

Despite that, Palace are still very much open to landing Doak and are said to be looking to finalise a deal for the six-times capped Scotland winger at a later date. And any sale of Guehi could secure Palace a first-refusal type arrangement over Doak as part of the process.

Liverpool FC journalist David Lynch also believes Guehi will end up at Anfield this summer, having claimed on Tuesday that he has already given the Merseysiders the transfer green light.

“It’s an interesting one because all I’m hearing is that he wants guarantees around game-time,” Lynch stated.

“What I’ve been told over the last couple of days is that he is keen on the move, so I guess he has had those reassurances that he isn’t going to come and sit on the bench. I guess it’s genuine competition and the ability to displace Konate will be there. They must be telling him something that makes him think he’s getting some minutes.

“I don’t believe he’s spoken to the manager yet. I think it’s in a position where those talks are at sporting director level at the moment, but they must have a plan or something that’s made him give the green light to say that he wants to come.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Forest star wanted; Luis Diaz bid rejected

David Ornstein, meanwhile, has revealed Liverpool also hold an interest in Nottingham Forest defender Murillo.

“Liverpool need to recruit a new centre-half with the imminent exit of [Jarell] Quansah and are looking at a number of candidates,” Ornstein explained.

“As reported last week, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is a player under consideration, but with just one year remaining on his contract, Liverpool will only firm up their interest if the price is right.

“Nottingham Forest’s Murillo is admired but is likely to be too expensive, so sporting director Richard Hughes is looking at other young centre-halves.”

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich have become the latest major European side to open talks with Liverpool over a deal for Luis Diaz, with Sky Sports revealing the Reds’ instant response to their approach.

And finally, Liverpool’s impressive summer window may have seen numerous new faces arrive, but it emerged on Tuesday evening that they have also secured a record-breaking young talent to a new contract at Anfield.

