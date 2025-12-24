Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi has no agreement in place with any club about his future – and while sources confirm Liverpool do retain a serious interest, there is one European giant who the Reds need to take seriously in the hotly contested transfer race.

The England star almost joined Liverpool on transfer deadline day back in the summer, before Eagles boss Oliver Glasner put the brakes on the proposed £35m transfer after seeing his side miss out on signing a replacement.

Guehi then returned to Selhurst Park, but has not been affected by the transfer failure, arguably raising his game to an even higher standard since then.

But with the player out of contract next summer and making it clear he won’t sign an extension, the player looks set to become one of 2026’s most in-demand players. To that end, sources named the 13 clubs that had already held talks with the 25-year-old’s representatives.

Now, as the January window approaches, Guehi’s future remains very much up in the air and is far from being finalised. And sources are keen to stress that the only thing that can be said with any certainty at this stage is that the centre-half will leave Palace at some point next year.

Liverpool, of course, do remain very interested, but we can reveal that claims of a ‘Gentleman’s agreement’ – aired this week by a big-name Sky Sports reporter – have been dismissed out of hand by the player’s camp.

A source close to the situation confirmed to TEAMtalk: “There is absolutely no agreement with Liverpool or any club.

“That process is ongoing and will accelerate into January. We know Liverpool want him that, has not changed, but they are not alone.

“Marc’s situation is that following the summer [and the collapse of his Liverpool move], it was a clean slate for everyone. Marc, for his part, is concentrating on Palace and doing a wonderful job this season.”

Guehi chase heating up – and Liverpool have one major threat to beat

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will return for Guehi in January, and they could yet launch a bid to bring him to Anfield in the January window.

However, it is worth noting that, once again, and like the summer, we understand Glasner has made it clear to the Eagles board he would rather lose Guehi for nothing in the summer, than see him leave in January, even if that means the club could claim a fee for his services.

But while there are also other Premier League suitors for Guehi, including Manchester City, the 26-times capped England international is considering a possible overseas move.

To that end, we understand that Bayern Munich are pushing hard for his signature and remain very firmly focused on winning the race for his signature.

Bayern are also working on a new deal for French star Dayot Upamecano, who, like Guehi, is also out of contract next summer and currently able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement from January 1.

However, Bayern are also still hoping to persuade the 27-year-old France international to put pen to paper on extended terms, and they hope to bring in England star Guehi to partner him in the heart of their defence next season.

