Liverpool’s prospects of winning the race to sign Marc Guehi have been given a major shot in the arm after an eye-catching claim was made by a well-informed Sky Sports reporter, though the word from three other sources has played down the possibility of a January move for the Crystal Palace star.

The Reds appear to have recaptured their groove after a very sticky autumn and are now unbeaten in their last six games, stretching back to November 9. And with the January window fast approaching, Liverpool will get the opportunity to further strengthen their squad as they look to secure their place in the top four and go as deep as possible in both the Champions League and FA Cup over the second half of the season.

One man who they almost signed on deadline, Guehi, remains very much on the Reds’ radar. While their hopes of a £35m deal in the summer were kiboshed by Oliver Glasner after Crystal Palace failed to land a replacement, confirmation that he will not sign a new deal at Selhurst Park means his exit is guaranteed at some stage in 2026.

Our sources can confirm that Guehi remains a player very much of interest to the Reds, though the 26-times capped England defender is in no hurry to decide on his future as he waits to see what offers come his way.

However, the possibility of a fresh January approach has now been talked up in recent days; speculation that has now been addressed by Sky Sports reporter Karveh Solhekol, who has hinted at an unofficial agreement between the Reds and the Eagles captain.

“We know they’re definitely going to sign a new centre-back in 2026 – could it be Marc Guehi? I’ve heard talk that he may have a gentleman’s agreement with Liverpool, that he will sign for Liverpool,” Solhekol told Sky Sports News.

“Of course, he almost signed for them until the deal collapsed on deadline day in the summer.

“Remember, in January, he will be free to talk to foreign clubs and Bayern Munich [and Real Madrid want him. I think he’s on a target list for Barcelona as well. Barcelona head coach [Hansi Flick] has said that they will be signing a centre-back as well.”

Three sources playing down prospects of Guehi to Liverpool in January

Solhekol, though, does counter his comments by suggesting a summer move for Guehi does look the more likely scenario.

“I think it would make sense for everyone if he leaves in the summer. I think he would get a better deal, and also I think it would be better for Crystal Palace to hold on to him because they’ve still got a lot to play for this season,” he added.

That is certainly the viewpoint offered by sources to our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey.

Just last week, he revealed the 13 clubs who were all readying approaches for a player being branded as one of the ‘most wanted free agents’ of all time.

That stance is also backed up by two of the most respected reporters around, with both Fabrizio Romano and Paul Joyce also sharing why they expect Guehi’s possible move to Liverpool to wait until the summer.

“As of today, there is still nothing advanced with any club for January,” insisted Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel.

“The feeling of those close to Marc Guehi is that the most likely outcome of this story is a move in the summer on a free transfer.

“There is Liverpool in the race, there is Bayern Munich in the race, more English clubs calling like Man City, also Barcelona and Real Madrid made some calls to understand the situation at the end of October, beginning of November.”

Romano concluded: “Liverpool remain in the race for Guehi and there are many clubs interested, but at the moment the most likely outcome is a summer move.”

The Times’ Paul Joyce – arguably the most respected source on all things Liverpool – was singing from the same hymn sheet.

“The England and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is unlikely to move next month,” wrote Joyce.

“Liverpool would hope to sign him on a free transfer in the summer, after having a £35million move for him collapse on deadline day in September when Palace said the centre back was no longer for sale.”

