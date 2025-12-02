Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi is set to give the thumbs up to a move to Liverpool

Liverpool have reopened direct talks with Marc Guehi’s representatives this week as they attempt to steal a march on Real Madrid and bring the Crystal Palace captain to Anfield in January, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The 25-year-old centre-back, whose deal at Selhurst Park expires in June, is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January 1. Real Madrid have made no secret of their long-standing admiration and are actively exploring the possibility of securing Guehi on a free transfer next summer.

That scenario has alarmed Anfield’s hierarchy. With Virgil van Dijk in the latter years of his career, and amid Ibrahima Konate’s poor form and uncertain future, Arne Slot has identified Guehi as his priority defensive target to future-proof the back line.

Liverpool believe Palace’s resolve has softened since the summer, when a deal worth up to £35million with add-ons collapsed at the eleventh hour. The Eagles’ mid-table position and need for transfer funds to support Oliver Glasner’s rebuild have changed the landscape.

Sources indicate the Reds are willing to offer between £25-30m next month – significantly below Palace’s £70m demands from January 2025, but enough to give the south London club money to reinvest rather than losing their skipper for nothing in seven months’ time.

Guehi himself is understood to be open to the move after agreeing terms in the summer. The England star has already rejected two contract offers from Palace and is attracted by the prospect of Champions League football and a central role in Slot’s project.

Liverpool frontrunners for Marc Guehi as Palace react

While Barcelona and Atletico Madrid continue to monitor developments, Liverpool’s proactive approach this week – including direct dialogue with Guehi’s agents – has placed them firmly at the front of the queue.

With less than four weeks until the window opens, the next fortnight is expected to be decisive. Liverpool are determined to avoid a repeat of the summer frustration and are ready to move quickly to secure one of England’s most composed defenders before Real Madrid can strike.

We revealed on November 20 that Palace have identified Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande as their primary target to replace Guehi.

Sources indicate Palace are drawing up a club-record bid worth at least €50m (£44m) for the Ivorian defender. Although, Chelsea could hijack the move.

Liverpool transfer news: Sell-on clause could be activated; Bellingham claim

Meanwhile, Arne Slot’s side will receive money if one of their former players returns to the Premier League with Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool previously tried to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, only to miss out on him to Real Madrid.

As per ambitious reports in the Spanish press, Liverpool sense an ‘opportunity’ to finally snare Bellingham in 2026 amid criticism of his performances for Madrid.