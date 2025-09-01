Crystal Palace have granted Marc Guehi permission to undergo a medical ahead of his transfer to Liverpool, but the £160m double deal including Alexander Isak could force two players out of Anfield.

Liverpool agreed a British record £125m deal to sign Alexander Isak overnight, but the Reds weren’t content to end there. A £35m deal has been agreed with Crystal Palace for Guehi. Palace would also net a 10 percent sell-on clause if the deal went through.

TEAMtalk understands Palace boss Oliver Glasner wanted Guehi retained. However, the final decision rested with chairman Steve Parish and Glasner has been overruled.

Multiple sources have confirmed Guehi has received authority to undergo a medical. Liverpool officials are already in London to save time and barring any last-minute hiccups, Guehi will sign a five-year contract at Anfield.

Taking to X to confirm the development, Fabrizio Romano wrote: “Liverpool agree deal to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, here we go!

“Deal in place for fee over £35m plus 10% sell-on clause included in the package.

“Guehi agreed personal terms with Liverpool one month ago, now all done. One more move by Richard Hughes.”

Also reporting on X, David Ornstein added: “Marc Guehi to undergo medical in London before proposed permanent switch from Crystal Palace to Liverpool.

“Deal for 25yo #CPFC centre-back agreed at £35m + 5yr #LFC contract in place as all parties work to seal #DeadlineDay move.”

Exits to follow Isak and Guehi arrivals?

Isak’s arrival looks set to force Harvey Elliott out. The playmaker is the subject of an agreed deal between Liverpool and Aston Villa that will see Elliott join on a one-year loan that contains an obligation to buy worth £35m.

Elsewhere, Guehi’s signing could pave the way for Joe Gomez to join AC Milan.

That deal is not as assured as Elliott’s given the Serie A deadline closes at the same 7pm (UK time) as the English window and the logistics involved makes a deal difficult.

Nevertheless, Gomez has the green light to leave now that Guehi is on the way and all eyes are now on what transpires with Liverpool’s longest serving player.

