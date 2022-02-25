Liverpool and Arsenal have both offered Marco Asensio an upgrade on the terms on the table for him at Real Madrid ahead of a possible transfer, it is claimed.

Asensio has been linked with both Liverpool and Arsenal in recent months. The Real Madrid winger is approaching the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu. A departure could materialise if he does not sign an extension with Los Blancos.

His two Premier League suitors are now working to ensure a renewal with Real does not happen. In fact, they are willing to make superior salary offers to what Madrid can match.

His current employers want him to stay on the same terms he is currently earning. In contrast, Liverpool or Arsenal could tempt him with a higher offer – most likely for when he becomes a free agent.

This has been reported by journalist Eduardo Inda, who thinks Asensio could end up winding down his contract to move in 2023 instead.

Inda is quoted by Sport Witness as saying: “Asensio has two offers from the UK, and his contract expires in 2023.

“If Real Madrid don’t renew him, he will leave for free in 2023. He has an offer from Arsenal and Liverpool.

“Madrid have offered him the same, 4.5 million, and would renew him for four years and give him an incentive of 1.5 million in variables.

“He has told the club that the English are offering him 50% more than what Madrid are offering him. Madrid will not reach that figure because we would be talking about 7 million.”

Asensio awaiting new challenge?

Asensio was bought by Real in 2014 from Mallorca, who then took him back on loan for a season. After another spell away developing at Espanyol, the attacking midfielder has been a member of Madrid’s first-team squad since 2016.

During that time, he has amassed 221 appearances, contributing 46 goals and 23 assists. Asensio has won 11 major trophies with the club, including two La Liga titles.

This season, Asensio has started 13 matches in La Liga, coming off the bench seven times. He has scored seven league goals, in addition to one each in the Champions League and Copa Del Rey.

At the age of 26, he is entering the prime years of his career. If they play the long game, Liverpool or Arsenal could make sure he spends them in the Premier League.

State of play revealed in Arsenal, Liverpool battle

Another transfer saga involving Arsenal and Liverpool is that of Bukayo Saka. The Gunners want to keep the wide man, but the Reds are one of the sides who could try to prise him away in future.

Saka has been in good form yet again this season, registering eight goals and four assists in all competitions so far. That included a brace in the 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City on Boxing Day.

The England international also got on the scoresheet as Arsenal beat Brentford 2-1 at the weekend.

The 20-year-old is one of Arsenal’s most valuable assets. But reports claim Saka could be on the move in the near future.

According to a bombshell report from ESPN, both Liverpool and Manchester City are keeping tabs on his contract situation. Either club could launch an offer if Saka does not agree fresh terms at the Emirates.

His current deal runs until 2024, giving the Gunners sufficient time to organise a renewal.

And Fabrizio Romano has suggested when that may occur. He said on The Here We Go Podcast: “I wanted to say one thing about Bukayo Saka because it’s normal to have a lot of rumours on Saka. This boy is doing incredible. I think sometimes he’s underrated in the press. But he’s a special talent.

“The player loves Arsenal, and at the moment, he’s not planning for something different.

“Contract talks won’t take place now. It’s not in February, it’s not in March, they will discuss maybe end of the season. But Arsenal are, of course, happy with him, and he is happy with them. So I don’t see any problem.”

Arsenal could yet look to pair him with Asensio in 2023. Alternatively, them keeping Saka may give Liverpool more of an opportunity.

