Marco Palestra has emerged as one of the most sought-after young defenders in European football, and TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are in the mix to sign him this summer.

The 21-year-old Italian international right-back, who can also operate effectively on the left flank, is currently impressing on loan at Cagliari from Atalanta.

His performances this season, featuring consistent starts, attacking contributions, and defensive solidity, have significantly boosted his reputation.

Atalanta, renowned for developing and profiting from young talent, hold firm control over his future. Sources suggest the Bergamo club value their academy product at a minimum of €45 million (£39.2m / $52m), viewing him as a potential long-term asset or a high-value sale.

While they may prefer to reintegrate him into their squad, the volume of interest could prompt a departure.

Premier League clubs have shown particular enthusiasm. Liverpool are tracking him closely, seeing the versatile full-back as both squad depth and a long-term solution.

Newcastle United have dispatched scouts with the future of Tino Livramento uncertain, while Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham have all monitored his progress at various stages.

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Race ignites for exciting Serie A star

Sources indicate that Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are also looking at Pelastra as a potential addition, with Bournemouth having shown early interest before his loan spell and some sources stating they have had conversations with his team.

In Serie A, domestic rivals are equally keen. Inter Milan have identified him as a top target and are prepared to challenge strongly, though Atalanta appear reluctant to sell to their neighbours.

Juventus maintain long-standing interest and have previously tested the waters. Barcelona have added the player to their shortlist after close observation by scouts, while AC Milan, Napoli, and Roma have been linked at different points.

Palestra’s ambidextrous ability, maturity beyond his years, and blend of defensive discipline with forward thrust make him an attractive prospect.

The youngster, who has earned two senior caps for Italy, has started all but one of Cagliari’s 31 Serie A matches this season, notching one goal and four assists in the process.

With his loan ending in June, a busy summer awaits.

Atalanta will likely invite bids, but only an irresistible offer may tempt them to part with one of their brightest prospects.

The transfer race promises to be competitive, reflecting the growing demand for versatile, homegrown Italian talent in Europe’s top leagues.

Latest Liverpool news: Alonso ready to return / Relegation-bound star eyed

Meanwhile, my colleague, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update earlier today that Xabi Alonso is ready to return to management, amid ‘interest’ from Liverpool.

The Reds are currently ‘reviewing’ Arne Slot’s position as manager after a disappointing season, and the club’s hierarchy are not afraid to make a change if they feel it’s required.

In other news, Liverpool are being linked with a move for West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

The Merseysiders have ‘already met’ with Fernandes’ representatives, according to reports, amid rival interest from Manchester United.

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