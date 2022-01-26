Dutch legend Marco van Basten has warned that a proposed move to either Liverpool or Manchester City could come too soon for exciting PSV winger Cody Gakpo.

The talented youngster replaced Steven Bergwijn in the PSV team after the attacker joined Tottenham in a £27million deal back in January 2020. However, Van Basten feels that Gakpo needs to study recent history to see that the grass isn’t always greener in the Premier League.

Both Liverpool and City have been tipped to land the attacker, with PSV technical director John de Jong admitting that Gakpo will leave for a ‘top club’.

But recent Dutch talent heading to England has not fared too well. Indeed, the likes of Davy Klaassen, Afonso Alves, Matija Kezman, Vincent Janssen, Donny Van de Beek and Memphis Depay have all tried and failed.

And speaking to Ziggo Sport’s Rondo programme, Van Basten said: “(Gakpo) has been in the Eredivisie for a year now.

“You have to have a foundation to succeed abroad. That is three or four years in the Netherlands.

“Then, you are just a bit stronger, a bit better prepared for the higher level abroad. But, nowadays, they all want to leave after one year.

“The faster you leave, the more likely you are to fail. If you don’t succeed in those two, three years, then you go back to a club that is less. Then your career will look very bad.”

Gakpo still has plenty to learn

Gakpo is considered to be more a complete footballer than Spurs star Bergwijn, who up until recently was being linked with a return to Holland.

The youngster has assisted 11 goals and added 10 himself in 28 games this season.

However, Van Basten still feels that Gakpo has a lot to learn and should stay put for now.

The three-time Ballon D’Or winner added: “They are constantly approached by agents saying: ‘Look, you can earn that there. You can earn that at that club’”

“At some point, I was able to go to Fiorentina. I thought to myself: ‘Am I ready for Fiorentina?’ No. But that agent wanted me to go. Because that’s just money for him and for me.

“What you have to do is sit yourself in an attic room and ask yourself: ‘Is this what I want’? Then when you think you’re ready, you go.”

