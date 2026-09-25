Liverpool exploring move for versatile Atletico Madrid star as Chelsea, Man City join chase – Exclusive

Marcos Llorente is attracting interest from the Premier League, with his current Atletico Madrid contract due to expire next summer, and TEAMtalk understands Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City are keen on a potential deal.

The former Spain international, who stepped away from the national team following their World Cup success in America over the summer, is now approaching the final months of his Atletico contract and is consider what comes next in his career.

Atletico are already in talks with Llorente over fresh terms and we understand there is huge confidence within the Spanish club that an agreement will be reached.

However, the situation has attracted serious attention from England, with three of the Premier League’s biggest clubs assessing whether the 31-year-old could become available.

Llorente has previously admitted that he would walk away from football rather than continue playing into his late thirties, but he is now considering his next step with his Atletico future still to be resolved.

The Spaniard has become a key performer at the Metropolitano since joining Atletico from Real Madrid in 2019 for around £30million.

Then-Real boss Zinedine Zidane was unable to offer Llorente the regular first-team football he wanted, with Federico Valverde established in the midfield picture, prompting the move across Madrid.

Llorente has since established himself as one of LaLiga’s most versatile and consistent performers and has become a genuine Atletico legend, having now made more than 300 appearances for the club.

His ability to operate at a top level both at right-back and in central midfield is understood to be a major reason for the interest coming from England.

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TEAMtalk understands the fact Llorente is 31, and turns 32 in January, is not viewed as a significant issue by the clubs monitoring him.

Instead, his experience at the highest level is regarded as a major attraction, particularly given the immediate impact he could potentially make while also providing tactical flexibility.

Liverpool and Chelsea are assessing their options at right-back and in midfield as they plan for 2027, making Llorente’s profile particularly appealing to both clubs.

Man City are also monitoring the situation after losing a number of experienced players and are understood to view Llorente as an intriguing option who could bring versatility and proven experience to Enzo Maresca’s squad.

The Premier League interest is not alone, either, with Bayern Munich and even Barcelona said to be keeping an eye on developments around the Spaniard.

For now, Atletico remain determined to secure Llorente’s future and there is genuine confidence at the club that he will sign a new contract.

Llorente has previously made clear his desire to finish his career with Atletico, where he has become one of the most popular and important players of the Diego Simeone era.

However, his camp are fully aware of the growing interest from elsewhere and are being kept informed of the options emerging ahead of what could become a significant decision in his career.

The next step will depend on whether Atletico can turn their confidence into an agreement and persuade Llorente to remain in the Spanish capital, but his availability has already generated significant attention across Europe.

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