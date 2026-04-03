Liverpool and Barcelona are in the mix to sign Marcos Senesi

Marcos Senesi is facing an anxious wait to discover whether he will land a dream move to Barcelona this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal, while Liverpool and other Premier League sides keep a close eye on the Bournemouth star.

The centre-back has already made his intentions clear to the Cherries hierarchy, informing the club he is ready to move on from the Vitality Stadium at the end of the season.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk in December, Barcelona have been leading the race for the Argentine centre-back, with Atletico Madrid also showing strong interest. Since then, further developments have emerged regarding the Catalan giants’ transfer plans.

Sources have confirmed that Barcelona have held direct talks with Senesi’s representatives. However, the 27-year-old has been made aware that he is not currently their top defensive target. That priority remains Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni.

Barcelona are actively exploring a deal for Bastoni, but their well-documented financial constraints continue to complicate matters. Structuring an agreement for the Italy international is proving difficult, and there is no guarantee a transfer will be completed.

Should a move for Bastoni collapse, Senesi has been identified as a leading alternative. Despite this, the uncertainty surrounding Barcelona’s plans has forced the Argentine’s camp to keep their options open.

TEAMtalk can confirm that multiple Premier League clubs have already been approached regarding a potential Bosman move, with Senesi set to be available on a free transfer. Liverpool have been spoken to, but they are far from alone.

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Senesi camp on the hunt for exciting move

We understand that along with Barcelona and Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Everton, Tottenham, Newcastle United and Sunderland have also been approached to about a possible deal for Senesi.

The response from England has been overwhelmingly positive. Senesi is highly regarded across the Premier League, with several clubs viewing him as an experienced and technically accomplished addition to their defensive ranks.

The 28-year-old is one of Bournemouth’s most important players, having made 30 league appearances this season, helping his side to keep nine clean sheets in the process.

Senesi is a key reason why Andoni Iraola’s side sit 13th in the table and remain in with a shout of European qualification, but the three-time capped Argentine international is ready to take on a new challenge.

As it stands, Senesi remains in limbo – waiting to see if Barcelona firm up their interest, while simultaneously weighing up strong alternatives closer to home.

His next move is expected to become clearer in the coming weeks as the transfer window approaches.

Latest Liverpool news: Konate contract deadline / ‘Massive cull’

Meanwhile, Liverpool could lose a centre-back of their own on a free transfer, with the club at ‘breaking point’ with regards to Ibrahima Konate.

The defender’s contract expires at the season’s end. The Reds gave him a deadline of Easter to decide whether to sign an extension, and they are still waiting for an answer.

However, there is some hope, as journalist Florian Plettenberg notes that Liverpool remain ‘confident’ of an agreement being struck, despite ‘concrete interest from top clubs.’

In other news, a report has claimed Liverpool are planning for a ‘massive summer cull’ and seven could depart Anfield this summer.

The Reds are said to be planning to raise funds via a major summer ‘clearout’, with seven players either ‘destined to be let go or sold to make way for new arrivals’.

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