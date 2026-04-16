Liverpool are frontrunners to sign Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi on a free transfer this summer, with TEAMtalk sources indicating the Reds are offering strong terms to the Argentine international.

The 28-year-old centre-back is out of contract at the end of the campaign and has rejected multiple contract offers from the Cherries, despite their efforts to retain him.

Bournemouth sources say he is to depart when his deal expires, paving the way for one of the most intriguing free-agent moves of the window.

Senesi has enjoyed an impressive campaign on the south coast, showcasing his composure on the ball, progressive passing and leadership qualities at the heart of the defence.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from several top clubs across Europe. While earlier links pointed towards a potential move to Barcelona – long considered his dream destination – or Serie A sides such as Juventus, recent developments suggest he is increasingly open to remaining in the Premier League.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update earlier today how Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have all stepped up their interest in Senesi – who is also being urged by those close to him to stay in England.

According to sources, Liverpool now lead the race. The Anfield club view the former Feyenoord man, who previously worked under manager Arne Slot in the Netherlands, as an experienced and reliable option to strengthen their defensive options.

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Liverpool favourites to land Bournemouth star

Sources claim Liverpool are prepared to offer Senesi attractive terms, including competitive wages and assurances over his role in the squad, positioning them as clear frontrunners at this stage.

As well as Chelsea and Man Utd, Tottenham have also been credited with interest, with agents said to be in contact.

However, momentum appears to have shifted towards Merseyside. Senesi is understood to be keen on securing his future before the season concludes and prioritises a move that offers regular football and financial reward.

European interest, including from Juventus, has cooled somewhat after the defender leans towards staying in England.

With no transfer fee involved, Senesi represents excellent value for any suitor seeking defensive reinforcements without a significant outlay.

The coming weeks will prove decisive, but as things stand, Liverpool look best placed to secure the signature of the ball-playing Argentine.

Latest Liverpool news: Shock exit rumours / Nagelsmann on radar

Meanwhile, Liverpool centre-back Giovani Leoni is being linked with a shock return to Italy this summer, with Inter Milan keen to secure his services.

The 19-year-old, who is highly rated at Anfield and arrived last summer, played just 80 minutes of action for the Reds before suffering an ACL injury – but it’s claimed he could be on the move already.

In other news, my colleague, Graeme Bailey, has revealed in an update that intermediaries working on behalf of Julian Nagelsmann have made contact with Liverpool, as pressure on Slot ramps up.

Manchester United’s potential interest in Nagelsmann is well established, too, as they continue to assess their managerial options.

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