Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has backed the Reds to continue their ‘outstanding’ transfer strategy by selling a Jurgen Klopp favourite for ‘big money’.

Liverpool have regularly sold fringe players for decent profit in recent years. That includes the likes of Rhian Brewster, Jordan Ibe, Dominic Solanke and Danny Ward.

Brewster, for example, made four senior appearances for the Reds before being sold to Sheffield United in October 2020. Despite his lack of senior experience, Liverpool managed to get £23.5million as part of the deal.

A major part of the Merseyside club’s transfer success is down to sporting director Michael Edwards. He will step down from his role at the end of the season, although the structure remains in place for Liverpool to benefit in the future.

One player who could be sold this summer is English centre-back Nat Phillips. The 24-year-old became a favourite for Klopp and Liverpool fans alike during a defensive shortage last term.

Phillips made 20 appearances across all competitions, including three in the Champions League knockout stages.

However, the Bolton-born defender is now out on loan with Bournemouth after falling down the pecking order at Anfield.

Liverpool will sell star for ‘big money’

When asked about Phillips, Lawrenson said (via the Bournemouth Echo): “You get some players who come in, I mean Nat Phillips, he did really really well and he’s gone to Bournemouth on loan and they’ll sell him, and they’ll sell him for big money.

“This is something Arsene Wenger used to do, he’d bring promising players through, play them in the first-team before deciding they weren’t at the level.

Robbie Fowler calls out Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool weak point Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has said that Trent Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool’s weakness during Inter Milan match

“Then people would come in to buy them and you can say ‘he’s played 15 games in the Premier League’ and hike up the price.

“Liverpool have locked onto that in the last few years and some of the sales have been outstanding.”

Reds academy graduate receives high praise

Meanwhile, pundit Owen Hargreaves has lauded former Liverpool man Ryan Kent after the winger’s exceptional display against Borussia Dortmund on Thursday.

The Englishman made one appearance for the Reds before leaving for Rangers on loan in July 2018. The Scottish outfit made his transfer permanent the following summer for £7.5million.

Kent impressed during last night’s shock 4-2 victory over the Bundesliga outfit in the Europa League.

Hargreaves said on BT Sport (via the Liverpool Echo): “I love watching Ryan Kent, technically he’s absolutely brilliant. It looked like Franck Ribery when he used to do it for Bayern.

“Absolutely exceptional with the ball at his feet. Running at players is his greatest attribute.

“He shocked everyone there. Dortmund won’t have known much about him, but in the changing room, they’ll be asking who he is.

“Premier League clubs will be looking at him. He caused so many issues for Dortmund.”

READ MORE: Klopp reveals what he ‘likes least’ about managing Liverpool; clarifies Jota injury status