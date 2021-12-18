Toronto FC talent Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty has had a trial with Liverpool as Arsenal also take a close look at the forward, according to a report.

The Liverpool Echo claims that the 17-year-old has been training with the Reds as club chiefs observe his talent. However, the report adds that the winger has already shown Arsenal what he is capable of.

Marshall-Rutty has made headlines early on in his career, as he impresses at Toronto.

Indeed, he signed his first professional contract with the MLS club in January 2020 at the age of 15. In October last year, he subsequently made his debut.

That made him the youngest-ever player to play for the team. And while he did not feature for large parts of the latest campaign, he finished the term on a strong note.

In fact, he featured in all of Toronto’s last eight league matches and made his name in the competition.

After the recent conclusion of the MLS season, the Liverpool Echo reports that Marshall-Rutty will now tour ‘a number of clubs’.

The Canadian has already spent time at Arsenal’s training facilities and he is now showing his talents at Liverpool.

Nevertheless, new rules mean that Premier League and EFL clubs cannot sign the player until he turns 18 in June.

Marshall-Rutty is also emerging on the international scene. He has yet to make his debut for Canada, but he did earn his first call-up to the senior team in January.

Like with his club, that made him the youngest-ever player to earn a call-up to the Canada national team.

In doing so, he surpassed the record set by Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies by five days. His fellow Canadian is a player he has had comparisons with.

Marshall-Rutty talks Canada rise

“I’d say to get compared to [Davies], obviously I was honoured, but I don’t really look at breaking history as the youngest player,” Marshall-Rutty recently told Goal.

“He’s at Bayern Munich and he’s achieved so much, obviously. He paved the path for young players like me, but I just think the most important thing when you’re younger is just to stay focused on the soccer side. All that young history stuff doesn’t really matter at the end of the day.

“For Canadian soccer players, it’s a great time in this generation to be a young athlete like me, because obviously you have Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies and Jonathan Osorio that have proven to the world that Canadians can play soccer too..

“I think the biggest thing for me is that I’m in the perfect time to show the world what I can do, because all those players are doing it too.”

