Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has broken his silence on his decision to reject a blockbuster move to Liverpool this summer with some strong comments which will make Arne Slot think twice about rekindling their interest in him ahead of the January transfer window.

The Merseysiders believed they had reached a full agreement to bring the Euro 2024 winner to Anfield earlier this summer after meeting the €60m (£51m / $67m) exit clause in his Real Sociedad contract and also striking on personal terms with the midfielder that would have seen his pay more than trebled with the move. However, with the player scheduled to fly to Liverpool to undergo a medical and finalise the move, the player, via his agent, informed a disappointed Richard Hughes that he would no longer be making the move and that he would instead remain with his hometown team.

Understandably, that decision disappointed Liverpool, who decided against pursuing an alternative and indeed decided to shelve their plans to strengthen at the base of their midfield until 2025 at least.

At the time Liverpool were yet to make a single summer addition to Arne Slot’s squad and the snubbing from Zubimendi drew plenty of criticism from fans, who were concerned at the lack of investment into new players.

As it was, Liverpool did make two additions in the final week of the window, with Giorgi Mamardashvili agreeing to sign from Valencia – though that move was delayed for a year with the goalkeeper remaining at the Mestalla on loan – and through the bargain addition of Italy winger Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

Zubimendi kills Liverpool dreams with Sociedad pledge

And any fears among their fanbase have quickly been vanquished by Slot’s side anyway, with the Reds boasting a perfect 100% record so far this season and also being the only side yet to concede a goal.

However, Slot knows Liverpool still have room for improvement and speculation earlier on Wednesday has suggested the Reds could yet rekindle their efforts to sign the Spanish star in the winter window and with David Ornstein sharing a tactic used on Virgil van Dijk over the autumn of 2017 that ultimately led to the towering defender’s switch to Anfield in January 2018.

Despite that, Zubimendi has moved to quickly vanquish prospects of a future move away after finally breaking his silence on his decision to stay and his reasons for snubbing that summer move to Liverpool in the first place.

Speaking to Marca, Zubimendi stated: “Real Sociedad for me is my life, I think I have spent half my life there.

“A lot of what I am is part of La Real, it is my life.”

When asked if he had received any pressure from friends in and out of football to remain loyal to the Basque side, he added: “No, no, my friends are clear that whatever I decide will be the best. There is no pressure whatsoever.”

The player is also clearly fully focused on the season ahead too, adding: “The thing about [qualifying for] Europe is clear. The higher the position, the better. We have to look for our best version and, above all, compete. Feel competitive, be recognized and be seen as having personality.”

Liverpool need to move on from Zubimendi

At the time it was suggested that Zubimendi had rejected the Reds primarlily owing to his love for the club, the lifestyle he enjoys there – the player is a keen hiker and is often found in the hills of San Sebastian when not on the football field – as well as his affection for his hometown club.

And even though Liverpool offered to treble his salary by moving to Merseyside, it was not enough to convince him to move.

Going by Zubimendi’s latest statement, it seems nothing has changed on that front.

As a result, Liverpool would perhaps be ill advised to launch a fresh approach for his services. January transfers are notoriously difficult to pull off; potentially near impossible when the player in question appears dead set against the move.

As a result, sporting director Hughes needs to go back to the drawing board and give serious consideration to alternatives, if they do indeed decide to sign a new No 6.

That said, Ryan Gravenberch has impressed so far this season after starting all three games. The Dutchman struggled for consistency at times during his debut season on Anfield, but has already proved he can thrive under his compatriot at Anfield and looks a vital cog in the side.

And if his form continues, the former Bayern Munich man can end Liverpool’s hunt for a new defensive midfielder anyway.