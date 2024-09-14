Real Sociedad have explained why they are yet to offer Martin Zubimendi a new contract, with the midfielder coming clean on his decision to reject a summer move to Liverpool and his ambitions for the future.

The Euro 2026 winner was seen as the ideal No 6 to come in to strengthen the base of the Liverpool midfield and appeared set for a move to Anfield when the Reds triggered the £50.5m (€60m / $66.5m) release clause in his contract and having offered to triple the player’s wages.

However, with the move nearing the final stages, Zubimendi had a last-minute change of heart and decided to stay loyal to his hometown club, leaving Arne Slot empty-handed.

Despite that rejection, TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool would not hesitate to rekindle that move in January were the player to give them the green light and with the new contract he was seemingly promised by the LaLiga side yet to be put before him.

However, in an interview with Noticias de Gipuzkoa, La Real president Jokin Aperribay insists the player’s decision to stay was all on him and that there were no conditions over a new deal attached to it.

“There have been no conversations with Zubimendi to renew his contract,” Aperribay stated.

“There has not been now and there has not been before. He did not put any conditions on us.

“He understood the moment and knew that it was a market in which some players were already going to leave, and he understood that it was time to stay at Real Sociedad.

“He has not put a renewal as a condition nor have we talked about it. The conversation with Martín was short and quick.”

What has Martin Zubimendi said on rejecting Liverpool?

At the time of rejecting the move to Anfield, it was reported by sections of the Spanish press that Zubimendi was content to stay at his hometown team and that he would miss the lifestyle, which included his fondness for hiking in the San Sebastian hills were he to move away, as a big factor in his decision to reject Liverpool.

Zubimendi, himself, seems perfectly content to stay too, making clear in an interview with Marca of his love for the club.

“Real Sociedad for me is my life, I think I have spent half my life there,” he stated.

“A lot of what I am is part of La Real, it is my life.”

Since his decision to stay, Sociedad have lost both Mikel Merino to Arsenal and Robin Le Normand to Atletico Madrid, with the double exit causing a tough start to the season for Sociedad.

Nonetheless, Zubimendi remains unfazed and is determined to taste success with the club.

“It’s true that right now we are not at one hundred percent. We have new players who have barely trained with us and other important ones have left. As soon as we find the right mix, things will be fine.

“This project that has been going on for years. We have been in Europe for five years and the demands are high – not only in the club, but also from the people. We hope to meet those expectations.”

Aperribay, though, claims they are determined to build their side around Zubimendi and plans are in place to strengthen their squad.

“We have decided to invest in the future … if we had looked to the present we would have made transfers of a different profile.

“There are many clubs that when you invest in the short term your next step if it doesn’t work out is difficult. Talent, training, believing, growing and progressing. These last two are not the same. I hope they make us progress. I want to win everything, La Liga too.”

Adrian reveals all on Mo Salah future, as Slot makes admission

While Liverpool did miss out on signing Zubimendi and with their prospects of a future deal not looking good, the focus on Liverpool right now is very much on the here and now and the importance of tying down star men Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk to new deals.

Much has been said about Salah’s future after the winger’s “last year here” comments a fornight ago, though former Reds goalkeeper Adrian has gone to great length explaining why he thinks the player will stay loyal to the Reds.

“We talked about it, but it was clear that he wanted to stay at the club,” Adrian said. “He is now in the last year of his contract with the club, I don’t know if they have already started talking to him about renewing the contract or opening the way for him to leave the club, but I can’t see Mohamed Salah currently outside Liverpool.”

The Reds boss, though, has said a few things on Caiomhin Kelleher after his recent admission that he was disappointed not to secure a summer move away.

Zubimendi profile perfect for Liverpool

While the prospect of signing for Liverpool now looks dead in the water, it is easy to see why Slot was so desperate to bring him to Merseyside and complete what would have looked a perfect midfield trio alongside Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

With the Hungarian providing thrust and a long-range goal threat, together with Mac Allister serving as a lock picker in the final third, Liverpool require a No 6 who can control play in deep areas, shield the backline and service teammates higher up the pitch with crisp forward passes between the lines. To that end, Zubimendi ticks all the boxes.

His average pass completion rate last season of 85.7 per cent ranked in the 79th percentile among La Liga midfielders, while his average of 5.15 progressive passes per 90 minutes put him in the 74th percentile.

He is no slouch defensively, either. Standing a formidable 5ft 11ins, he won 1.49 per 90 aerial duels in La Liga last term, which ranked in the 75th percentile among La Liga midfielders, plus he made 1.83 clearances per 90 (85th percentile) and 1.25 interceptions (76th percentile).

