Martin Zubimendi hits Liverpool, Man City with transfer bombshell amid January exit links

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has opened up about his future as Liverpool and Manchester City consider January swoops for him.

Liverpool had agreed to match his the Spanish international’s €60m (£50.1m, $66.7m) release clause in the summer, but he chose to reject the move to Anfield.

Zubimendi is widely considered one of the best defensive midfielders in LaLiga and several top clubs are keeping close tabs on his situation.

As previously reported, Liverpool remain interested in Zubimendi and are considering another approach for him in January, whilst Man City view him as a potential replacement for Rodri, who is sidelined with a serious knee injury.

However, in a recent interview, Zubimendi insisted that he remains fully committed to Real Sociedad, suggesting that he could once again reject a move to the Premier League.

“There are always rumours but so far I’ve always thought that the best solution for me is staying at Real Sociedad. I’ve still a lot of things to give to this club, I still want to grow and develop here.”

Rodri’s injury will likely mean Zubimendi starts for Spain in their upcoming matches against Denmark and Serbia. Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has already declared his charge as the second best midfielder in the world behind his injured teammate.

“I don’t want to anticipate anything, there are two of us for that position and it’s a shame that it’s due to injury, especially when he’s a vital player, but a window has opened that we’ll have to make the most of,” Zubimendi said of the situation.

Liverpool, Man City could turn attention to Serie A maestro

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is keen to bolster his options in defensive midfield. Ryan Gravenberch has been superb in that position so far this season, but the Dutchman isn’t convinced by back-up option Wataru Endo.

It’s no surprise that the Reds pursued Zubimendi in the summer and TEAMtalk sources suggest that he remains on their radar.

But if Zubimendi is set on staying with Sociedad then Liverpool will have to look at alternative options.

Atalanta midfielder Ederson is another player who is reportedly on their radar. Reds fans will remember him from his performance against them in the Europa League semi-final last season.

But interestingly he is also on Man City’s shortlist as they eye cover for Rodri, so a battle for the £50m-rated star’s services could commence in the coming weeks.

As we exclusively revealed last month, Ederson features alongside Zubimendi, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella on the Cityzens’ shortlist of midfield targets.

Mo Salah, Kevin de Bruyne targeted by Saudi clubs

Meanwhile, both Liverpool and Man City could lose two of their most iconic players on free transfers at the end of the season.

Reds talisman Mo Salah has entered the final season of his contract at Anfield and clubs from the Saudi Pro League and MLS are keen to sign him on a Bosman.

Sources close to Liverpool have informed TEAMtalk that they do not expect Salah to sign a new Liverpool contract and believe he will likely join a Saudi side next season.

Man City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne could follow Salah to the Gulf State, too. As we exclusively revealed on Tuesday, the Cityzens’ hierarchy are reluctant to extend his contract beyond the end of this season, because of his age and recent poor injury record.

De Bruyne currently earns £400,000 per week at the Etihad, making him the Premier League’s highest paid player, and clubs from Saudi Arabia are willing to pay him a staggering £1m per week to make the switch.

