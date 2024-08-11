Martin Zubimendi profile: €60m midfield gem perfect for Slot’s Liverpool revamp

It has been a summer of great change in the Anfield dugout, as Arne Slot has replaced Jurgen Klopp after seven glorious years. But, so far, Liverpool have been conspicuously quiet in the transfer window, with the new Premier League season just a week away no significant signings made.

That could be about to change in a seismic manner, though. According to The Times and The Athletic, the Reds have identified Spanish playmaker Martin Zubimendi as their primary target and are working on a deal worth up to €60million for the 25-year-old.

And while Liverpool fans might have been hoping for more movement in the market from their club this summer in an effort to quip the new manager with a squad ready to close the gap to champions Manchester City, Zubimendi’s arrival – if secured – has transformative potential.

Born in San Sebastien, Zubumendi has been with Real Sociedad since he was 12 years old. He progressed through the youth ranks at his hometown club to make his senior debut in 2019, at age 20, coming off the bench as a late substitute in a 2-1 La Liga victory over Getafe. He established himself as a fixture of the first team during the 2020-21 season and, ever since, has earned a reputation as one of the finest midfield conductors in Spain.

Zubimendi started all but three league games for La Real in the 2022-23 season as Imanol Alguacil’s side finished fourth in the table to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in almost a decade. And last term, the deep-lying playmaker added a new wrinkle to his game, chipping in with a career-high four league goals.

Zubimendi a defensive midfield pivot

Scoring is not Zubimendi’s main function, though. Taking up position at the base of midfield, he is a controller in the mould of Sergio Busquets or Anfield legend Xabi Alonso, who also starred for Sociedad early in his playing career and had a big influence on the 10-cap Spain international while in charge of La Real’s B team.

“I wasn’t even with him a full season because of the pandemic, but those were lovely months,” Zubimendi told The Guardian in 2022 of his time working with Alonso. “It was when he came that I started playing more; with Xabi, I got a run of games. I could feel the affection he had for me, which maybe comes from having the same position. He made a point of trying to show me things, teaching me.”

Given the task Liverpool face in upgrading their middle third this summer, their pursuit of Zubimendi makes perfect sense. Last year, the Reds signed Wataru Endo from Mainz for £16 million to bolster their options in the deepest midfield role. And although the Japanese international has won the hearts of the Anfield faithful for his endeavour and dependable quality on the ball, new boss Slot will desire a qualitative upgrade in one of the most important positions on the pitch.

Alexis Mac Allister operated as a No.6 for the Reds at times last term, but the Argentinian World Cup winner is much more effective when free to roam higher up the pitch as a No.8 or No.10, poking holes in opposition defences with his intelligent, incisive passing.

With Dominik Szoboszlai providing thrust and a long-range goal threat and Mac Allister serving as a lock picker in the final third, Liverpool require a No.6 who can control play in deep areas, shield the backline and service team-mates higher up the pitch with crisp forward passes between the lines. Zubimendi ticks all the boxes.

His average pass completion rate last season of 85.7 per cent ranked in the 79th percentile among La Liga midfielders, while his average of 5.15 progressive passes per 90 minutes put him in the 74th percentile.

He is no slouch defensively, either. Standing a formidable 5ft 11ins, he won 1.49 per 90 aerial duels in La Liga last term, which ranked in the 75th percentile among La Liga midfielders, plus he made 1.83 clearances per 90 (85th percentile) and 1.25 interceptions (76th percentile).

Spain star not daunted by Anfield bright lights

There can be no concerns over his ability to thrive under the bright Anfield lights and with the pressure of competing for titles and home and in Europe, too. Any doubts to that end were expelled during the final of the European Championship against England last month.

When Spain lost star man Rodri – the Player of the Tournament and arguably the best in the world in his position – to injury at half-time, Zubimendi stepped in to replace the Manchester City playmaker and dominated the English midfield, leading La Roja to a 2-1 victory.

Zubimendi’s Sociedad contract contains a €60 million release clause, which Liverpool, according to reports, will consider triggering but would prefer to negotiate a discounted fee. Striking a deal with La Real is not the biggest barrier to the Reds landing their man, though. Their greatest task is to convince the lifelong Sociedad fan to part ways with his beloved club.

“They are just rumours, I am happy at Real Sociedad, it is like my home,” Zubimendi told Marca in April after being linked with Barcelona and Arsenal. “I cannot say that I will play my entire career at Real Sociedad, perhaps the club won’t want me to continue in the future. But I do not concern myself with these rumours.”

If they can talk Zubimendi into making a new home for himself at Anfield, Liverpool will have a foundational piece of a new and improved post-Klopp midfield.