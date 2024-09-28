Liverpool continue to monitor the situation around Martin Zubimendi amid claims the midfielder could yet secure a move to Anfield in January with an in-the-know journalist sharing all he knows on why a big-money transfer remains a possibility.

New Reds boss Arne Slot had hoped to make the Euro 2024 winner the first new signing of his regime earlier on Sunday when Liverpool agreed to meet the £50.5m (€60m, $67.5m) clause in his Real Sociedad contract and also having agreed personal terms with the player. However, a last-minute change of heart from the 25-year-old saw him choose to stay with his hometown club and leave the Merseysiders empty-handed.

Rather than signing an alternative, Slot decided to show trust to the players he had at his disposal, though it has since been claimed that Zubimendi massively regrets his decision to reject the Reds following Sociedad’s inglorious start to the new season and following their failure to offer him a new deal.

Now respected Liverpool journalist David Lynch insists the situation is one to keep a close watch on as the January window edges closer.

“Those conversations have got to happen between him and Sociedad [to facilitate a potential exit],” the reporter told Anfield Agenda’s YouTube channel.

“I still keep saying every time that he still hasn’t signed that contract, so keep an eye on that one. That’s interesting. I thought it was going to be a condition of him staying there (that he’d get a pay bump).

“Also, beyond that pay bump, it was always [about] finding out what that release clause was worth. Clearly, that hasn’t happened yet. Sociedad have had a poor start, which means are they going to be in contention for much come the end of the season? It’s already looking like they might not be.

“Come January, he could have a decisive moment in terms of knowing where Sociedad’s season is heading. If that’s the case, nobody from Liverpool has told me that bridges have been burned. As long as that’s the case, you’d like to think there’s some slim possibility.”

Liverpool look at Zubimendi alternative as Romano provides transfer update

Lynch concluded: “So much depends on the player and whether he’d turn to Sociedad and say, ‘Look, I actually do want to go this time, this is the time to make the move’. We haven’t had any indication from Spain that that’s the case yet.”

That view is shared by another reporter, Fabrizio Romano, who stated earlier in the week that Zubimendi remains a player of interest for the Reds and the fact they did not sign an alternative told a strong story.

Sharing what he knows, the Italian stated: “Zubimendi remains a player of interest for Liverpool: the board, directors and also the manager are keen and Slot has very much approved Zubimendi as a perfect target.

“But now they understand that nothing is new, nothing is fresh, nothing has changed, despite some reports in Spain claiming he now has regrets at rejecting a move to Liverpool and maybe there is an indication he can still move. But at the moment, Liverpool have received no indications from Zubimendi, from Real Sociedad about any change.”

Our understanding of the situation, though, is that while Liverpool could yet go back in for the 25-year-old, the form of Ryan Gravenberch has prompted a rethink from Slot, who feels spending such big money on an alternative would stunt his brilliant growth in the side this season.

Instead, they are looking at a cheaper alternative in Slot’s former Feyenoord charge Quinten Timber – the twin brother of Arsenal’s Jurrien – who appeals over his ability to play at the base of midfield, but also in the fact that he is also able to cover a few positions.

Meanwhile, another option for the Reds to come in to bolster their midfield is Freiburg star Merlin Rohl, whom journalist Christian Falk claims Liverpool scouts have been deployed to watch in recent matches.

And with those in attendance impressed by what they have seen, it’s reported that the Bundesliga side have offered the 22-year-old fresh terms as they look to tie down the midfielder and amid claims sporting director Richard Hughes could be about to make a January bid.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are working hard to seal a contract extension with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson shared on Friday the two reasons why he thinks the Reds vice-captain will depart for Real Madrid in 2025.

However, Romano is adamant that the player’s first-choice remains Anfield and there is a growing belief that a new deal will soon be agreed.

However, fears Mo Salah could depart are once again boiling to the surface amid fresh claims he is now ‘expected’ to run down his Reds contract and join a Saudi Pro League side at the end of the season.

